Cowboys Could Make Run at ‘Hybrid’ $70 Million 3-Time Pro Bowler: Analyst

Dallas Cowboys fans are hoping the team has some exciting moves ahead after a slow start to the offseason. Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport put together a list of the best fits for some of the top remaining free agents.

The NFL analyst makes an argument for the Cowboys pursuing former Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams. The Seahawks opted to release Adams this offseason in a cap savings move for a player who has had unfortunate injuries in recent years.

“There could also be some appeal from the Dallas Cowboys,” Davenport detailed in a March 24, 2024 story titled, “2024 NFL Free Agency: Best Fits for Odell Beckham Jr., Top Remaining Players.” “Dallas [and other NFL teams] have run a lot of three-safety looks in recent seasons, and while the addition of veteran Eric Kendricks brought some badly-needed stability at linebacker, there’s not much certainty behind him.

“Adams could be an interesting add in a ‘hybrid’ role—and he’d help satiate a fanbase that has groused of late about the lack of a ‘splash’ addition in free agency this year.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas May Be Able to Land Ex-Seahawks Star Jamal Adams on a 1-Year Prove-It Deal

Jamal Adams with his 2nd sack as a Seahawk 🔥pic.twitter.com/b66x94eoEd — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) September 21, 2020

Seattle moved on from Adams as it became difficult to justify the defender’s four-year, $70.5 million contract. The Seahawks had an out in Adams’ deal and opted to take the dead cap hit rather than be on the hook for the three-time Pro Bowler’s final two seasons of his bloated deal.

The Cowboys signing Adams would be a much different scenario. Dallas would not be giving up significant draft capital to land Adams like Seattle did. Adams is likely looking to sign a one-year, prove-it deal to re-establish his presence as an NFL starter.

The veteran missed significant time in all four of his seasons with the Seahawks. Adams played in a combined 10 games over the last two seasons making a lucrative contract in free agency unlikely. The defender posted 48 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits and 2 pass deflections during his nine appearances in 2023.

The Cowboys Could Give Jamal Adams a Chance to Resurrect His NFL Career

Jerry Jones: “We’re all-in” Me: “Show us the plan to be all-in” The plan: pic.twitter.com/dcTf8klb0V — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) March 25, 2024

Assuming the price is right, signing Adams offers Dallas little risk while still possessing some upside. Adams has the ability to play both linebacker and safety. The veteran would give new Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer a versatile chess piece to use in 2024.

There is no bigger stage than Dallas and a strong season for Adams could land him a better contract in 2025. Adams is going to find it hard to find a sizable deal this offseason with so many top safeties available.

The Seahawks Gave Up 2 1st Round Picks in Trade for Jamal Adams

The Seahawks have been widely criticized for giving up a hefty trade package to acquire Adams from the New York Jets in 2020. Seattle gave up two first rounders as well as a third-round pick as part of the deal to land Adams. During a March 7 interview with Seattle Sports’ “Wyman and Bob,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider defended the trade.

“It was the COVID year. We were picking [23rd overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft], and in order to go from where we were and trying to [move] up to pick a guy like Jamal, who was picked [sixth overall in 2017], you’ve got to give up another first-round pick the next year,” Schneider explained.

“He came in here, our coaches did a great job with him, he had 9.5 sacks, goes to the Pro Bowl, is completely disruptive. He comes back the next year, he’s having a good season, gets hurt. Then he gets hurt again [Week 1 of 2022] – like really, really bad injury. So I feel bad for him.”