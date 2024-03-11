Cowboys Linked to Trading Underachieving $57 Million Starter to Panthers

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for a new home for starting wide receiver Michael Gallup, and the Carolina Panthers may be the most likely landing spot. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Panthers are a potential fit for Gallup as the Cowboys have given the wideout permission to seek a trade.

“Trade names are percolating, and we already saw Jeudy get dealt to Cleveland on Saturday after Denver fielded calls from several interested teams, per sources,” Fowler wrote in a March 10, 2024 story titled, “NFL free agency buzz: Last-minute intel on signings, trades.” “The Cowboys are exploring all options with receiver Michael Gallup, including a potential trade. The Panthers could be one to watch here.”

Gallup still has three seasons remaining on a five-year, $57.5 million contract. If the Panthers traded for Gallup, it is hard to imagine the receiver’s current contract not being altered in order to facilitate a deal.

The veteran wideout is slated to have an $8.5 million salary along with a $13.8 million cap hit in 2024. Dallas has an out in Gallup’s deal this offseason but would take a $13 million dead cap hit by releasing the playmaker.



Cowboys Rumors: Teams Are Reluctant to Trade for Michael Gallup With the Vet Expected to be Cut

The Cowboys are motivated to find a solution prior to March 17 when $4 million of Gallup’s salary becomes guaranteed, per The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins. Carolina’s viability as a potential landing spot makes some sense as the team looks to add more receivers for Bryce Young. Yet, could the Panthers simply wait to see if Gallup is released rather than acquiring the wideout via trade?

“Cowboys have given WR Michael Gallup permission to seek a trade a source said,” Watkins detailed in a March 9 message on X. “Situation is tough because teams expect Gallup to be released.”

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Has Not Topped 500 Receiving Yards Since 2020

Even if it is simply a late-round draft pick, it would be a major win if the Cowboys are able to net something in return for Gallup. The receiver has not quite been himself since recovering from a January 2022 ACL injury.

Gallup has not topped 500 receiving yards since 2020. The veteran posted 34 receptions for 418 yards and 2 touchdowns appearing in all 17 games last season.

Gallup’s best season came in 2019 when the wideout notched the following career-high numbers in 14 games: 66 receptions for 1,107 yards and 6 touchdowns. During last season, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was critical of Gallup, oddly attempting to publicly critique the receiver’s form.

“But when he is available in the offense, which really I picture Gallup as a contested long ball receiver,” Jones said of Gallup during an October 17, 2023 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ.” “He needs to get his hands right, needs to get those thumbs together on passes above his shoulders.

“You open those hands and have the thumbs apart when it’s below your waist, not above your shoulders. So, we just got to get him, technique-wise, where we know he can be — and that could be the next game.”