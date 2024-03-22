Cowboys Projected to Draft 17-TD WR After Blistering 40-Yard Dash Time

The Dallas Cowboys are now in the market for a wide receiver after the departure of Michael Gallup, and the 2024 NFL draft could be where they find their next WR. In a new mock draft, Dallas is projected to add that new receiver with their first selection of the draft.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter released a four-round mock on March 22, and went against the grain by having the Cowboys select LSU product Brian Thomas Jr at the No. 24 spot. Most mocks have predicted Dallas to draft an offensive lineman, but Reuter thinks Dallas will add Thomas as competition for the No. 2 wide receiver job.

“Thomas and 2022 third-round pick Jalen Tolbert will compete for the starting job left open by the release of Michael Gallup, in an attempt to give Dak Prescott the best possible downfield target to complement Brandin Cooks and CeeDee Lamb,” Reuter wrote.

Anyone who watched LSU this past year had plenty of opportunities to see Thomas shine. While Malik Nabers is projected to go significantly earlier in the first round, Thomas was the team’s biggest endzone threat.

If the Cowboys do decide to take a WR early, Thomas would be a statement addition.

Brian Thomas Jr. Explodes in 2023

Coming into last fall, Thomas had plenty to prove. He was fairly quiet in his first two seasons in Baton Rouge. But the arrival of QB Jayden Daniels changed everything for Thomas and the Tigers.

According to Sports Reference, Thomas averaged 17.3 yards per catch as he totaled 1177 receiving yards. His 17 touchdowns for LSU last year led all FBS college football wide receivers.

Part of why he became such a big-play threat for the Tigers is his blistering speed. At the NFL Combine, Thomas ran a 4.33 40-yard dash. Considering he is also 6’3″, that is a dangerous combination at the pro level.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein also mentions the fact that he’s a “ball-tracker.” Thomas doesn’t get lost on deep routes and has a knack to catch balls that arrive over his shoulder.

“Presents an appealing combination of size, length and speed with experience working inside and outside,” Zierlein wrote. “Thomas rarely has issues generating separation deep and could be counted on as an NFL team’s designated deep guy early in his career.”

Former Cowboys WR in Talks with Ravens

The conclusion to Michael Gallup’s time in Dallas was disappointing to say the least. After a breakout second season in 2019, Gallup has either been injured or below that standard in almost every season since.

So it made plenty of sense when the Cowboys released Gallup this offseason. But now, he may be preparing to sign with a new team in the Baltimore Ravens. According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, Gallup had a visit with Baltimore on March 21.

A change of scenery might be the thing to reignite Gallup’s career. That being said, Cowboys fans will say that he’s had plenty of chances to find the magic from 2019 but to no avail. Over the past three seasons, Gallup has not crossed the 500-yard mark in any campaign.