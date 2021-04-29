Dak Prescott Sends Strong Message to Cowboys on Draft

The Dallas Cowboys unfortunately lost enough games to land the No. 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but the good news is the team will be picking at that spot in every round allowing them to load up on talented prospects. During an interview on Tiki and Tierney, Dak Prescott laid out his ideal draft plan which starts and ends with defense.

“We’ve got some great leaders [in the front office], we just went and made a defensive change,” Prescott explained. “So, I’m trusting obviously the front office, and the people that do their job. They drafted me, so I believe in those guys and think they know what they’re talking about. Obviously, I think it will be a heavy defensive draft for us. You just look on the offensive side at the weapons we got, and I think that’s why I said go defense. I mean, we got Amari Cooper. We got Blake Jarwin coming back from an injury. We got CeeDee [Lamb] coming in his second year. Michael Gallup who I think is gonna have the biggest year of his career, yet. Obviously, Zeke is in the backfield. I just think it’s obvious you go defense, and we just make our team better over on that side.”

The Cowboys Are Expected to Draft Either Patrick Surtain II or Jaycee Horn at No. 10

The Cowboys appear to be on the same page with their franchise quarterback on the draft plan. If the Cowboys do not move back in the draft, Dallas has been most connected to a pair of cornerbacks at No. 10, either Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II or South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did offer a word of caution to those penciling in a defensive player at No. 10.

“I think the real thing to do is don’t be stupid over your needs,” Jones noted in his pre-draft press conference, per The Dallas Morning News. “Just don’t be ridiculous.”

Jones added a bit of a potential hint when asked if he valued players who have NFL dads. Horn’s dad is former NFL great receiver Joe Horn, while Surtain’s father Patrick Surtain Sr. had an 11-year career at cornerback.

“I believe in osmosis,” Jones said, per WFAA.com. “Sitting around a breakfast table. We ask all the time [in the scouting process], ‘Are they a coach’s son?’ It really helps to hear [football] all the time, all day long, every day, and to have it in your fabric.”

Prescott on His Health: ‘Feeling Game-Ready’

As for Prescott’s recovery from two ankle surgeries, the Cowboys quarterback sounded optimistic about his health. During the same interview, Prescott described himself as “feeling game-ready” as he approaches the 100-percent healthy mark.

“I’m excited, I’m back, I mean, I’m healthy,” Prescott said. “I’m getting close to being 100% and feeling game-ready. It was a challenge as I said, but it was all part of it. I’ve taken it. I’ve embraced it, and I’ll be a better player because of it.”