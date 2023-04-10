Cowboys Show Increased Interest in Highly Touted Quarterback: Report

The Dallas Cowboys recently worked out a trio of quarterback prospects, but one meeting is flying under the radar ahead of the NFL draft. The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins reported that the Cowboys have met with former Tennessee standout quarterback Hendon Hooker via Zoom.

“One quarterback who doesn’t have local ties that has spoken to club officials via zoom is Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker,” Watkins wrote on April 5, 2023. “Hooker might be a Day 2 selection. Before tearing his left ACL in November, Hooker made 22 starts for Tennessee. He’s made 37 career starts between Tennessee and Virginia Tech. Hooker went 15-7 as a starter for the Vols and was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. He threw for 8,974 yards with 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his career.”

The timeline of Dallas’ meeting with Hooker is unclear, but this is not the first time the team has been linked to the playmaking quarterback. The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler reported on February 21 that the Cowboys were among the team that have “met extensively” with Hooker.

“Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker has met extensively with the Raiders, Panthers, Giants, Saints, and Cowboys during the pre-draft process, per source,” Fowler tweeted on February 21. “The dual-threat talent is expected be healthy and ready for training camp after suffering a torn ACL in Nov.”

Watkins also reported that Dallas hosted three quarterback prospects for workouts during the pre-draft process: TCU’s Max Duggan, Missouri State’s Jason Shelley II and Houston’s Clayton Tune. Hooker is widely projected to be selected before these three prospects which could require the Cowboys to take the former Tennessee star in either the second or third round.

Some Teams Have Hendon Hooker Ranked Above Anthony Richardson & Will Levis: Report

Of all the quarterbacks linked to Dallas during the pre-draft process, Hooker is the most intriguing given he would require the Cowboys to select a quarterback sooner than later. Hooker’s draft projection has been firmly in the day-two pick category, but NFL Network’s James Palmer reported that some teams have the former Vols signal-caller as the third-rated QB.

“There are plenty of teams that have him above the bottom two [Anthony Richardson and Will Levis] that you mentioned,” Palmer explained during an April 7 edition of Steve Smith Sr.’s “Cut To It” podcast. “There are plenty of teams that have him third on their list right below those top two in Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. Now there’s a gap, there’s a pretty sizable gap between [Young and Stroud] and then Anthony Richardson and Will Levis. Hendon Hooker slides right in there.

“… Because if you look at the production that he had, we’re looking at his production compared to Will Levis or Anthony Richardson’s in this past season, it’s not even really close in what he was able to do.”

Hendon Hooker Is Drawing Comparisons to Falcons QB Desmond Ridder

Hooker’s ACL injury combined with his age (25) are two reasons why the quarterback could fall during the draft. For whatever questions exist about Hooker, it is hard to argue with the quarterback’s production since transferring from Virginia Tech to Tennessee.

Hooker threw for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 69.6% of his passes during 11 appearances in 2022. The quarterback also added 430 rushing yards and five TDs on the ground. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Hooker to Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder.

“He will make quarterback coaches and play-callers happy with his adherence to keeping plays on schedule,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile. “He’s still showing signs of improvement and growth at the position, and his ability to hurt teams with his legs creates opportunities to help his offense outside of what he does in the pocket. His recovery from the ACL tear will require monitoring, but he has the talent to become a starter in a timing-based, spread offense.”