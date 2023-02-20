New Star Sends Cryptic Message About Possibly Joining Cowboys

There are no shortage of players that have an interest in joining the Dallas Cowboys, and star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues to be tied to Big D. Cowboys fans are buzzing about a February 7, 2023 tweet where the former Ohio State wide receiver hinted that he would not mind playing more often at AT&T Stadium.

“I’m going to turn up every time in Jerrys world 🤣🫶,” Smith-Njigba said while retweeting high school highlights of himself playing at AT&T Stadium from 2019.

Smith-Njigba was not so subtle when asked about the possibility of joining the Cowboys during a February 10 interview with Blogging the Boys’ RJ Ochoa. The highly-touted prospect noted it would be “definitely special if I was a Cowboy.”

“Just growing up right there in Rockwall, TX, just close and all my family. Being a Cowboy, it would definitely be a blessing and an honor,” Smith-Njigba admitted. “I know that star on that helmet means something. Growing up I always loved watching them play. It was hard sometimes, I’ve been there with the fans. Ups and downs. It would be a blessing, wherever I go, but definitely special if I was a Cowboy.”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba May Be Unavailable for the Cowboys at No. 26

The feeling may be mutual as the Cowboys are tasked with surrounding CeeDee Lamb with more talented receivers this offseason. It remains to be seen whether Smith-Njigba will be on the board when Dallas is on the clock at No. 26.

The star playmaker was slated to be a top-10 pick heading into the 2022 college football season, but a lingering hamstring injury meant the wideout only suited up for three games. Smith-Njigba is just one season removed from his 2021 breakout campaign notching 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Smith-Njigba as his fourth-ranked receiver and No. 26 overall prospect in the 2023 NFL draft. The draft analyst labels Smith-Njigba as a possible “high-volume producer out of the slot in the NFL.”

“Despite missing almost all of the 2022 season due to injury, Jaxon Smith-Njigba still belongs in the first-round discussion,” Brugler wrote on February 14. “He isn’t a burner, but the Texas native is a route technician with terrific ball skills and a knack for working to open space in coverage. Smith-Njigba can be a high-volume producer out of the slot in the NFL, just like he was at Ohio State.”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Is Drawing Comparisons to CeeDee Lamb

There is little question about Smith-Njigba’s talent and upside but the main concern is whether the ex-Buckeyes star is the best fit alongside Lamb. ESPN’s Matt Miller believes Lamb is the best comparison for Smith-Njigba’s game heading into the NFL.

“Smith-Njigba finished the 2021 season with a record-setting Rose Bowl appearance (347 receiving yards, three TDs) but was hampered by a hamstring injury in 2022, limiting him to just five catches and 43 yards,” Miller wrote on January 21. “It makes for a fascinating evaluation, but the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Smith-Njigba can still find himself in the top 15 picks. He shows excellent concentration and body control, and he can still get open even when the defense is keyed to stop him.”