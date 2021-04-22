Cowboys Leak Team’s Draft Interview with Kyle Pitts [WATCH]

It is no secret that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would love to see Florida tight end Kyle Pitts wearing a star on his helmet. The Cowboys added fuel to the fire by releasing never-before-seen footage of the team’s virtual interview with Pitts. During the short video clip, Pitts is seen talking with multiple Cowboys coaches and executives, including Jones.

“Boy, I’ll tell you what- I’m excited to have you come into this league,” Jones told Pitts. “And, man, what a pair up we could do with ole Dak Prescott and some of those guys that we’ve got out there with options to get you the ball. So, we can dream of visions of sugar plums around here.”

The question is whether these “visions of sugar plums” have any chance of coming into fruition. Pitts is unlikely to be available when the Cowboys are on the clock to select at No. 10, and the star tight end could land inside the top-five picks.

Here is a look at the recently released footage of the Cowboys’ interview with Pitts.

Jones to Pitts: ‘It’s Really Special to See a Player Come in With the Potential You’ve Got’

The Cowboys have widely been linked to selecting a cornerback with the No. 10 pick, but last year’s selection of CeeDee Lamb taught us never to lock in a particular position for Dallas. During the short clip, Jones continues to praise Pitts calling him “special.”

“I’m telling you, it’s really special to see a player come in with the potential you’ve got, and have your head on the ground like you’ve got it,” Jones noted. “So, congratulations again.”

During an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Pitts responded to a question about Jones’ apparent infatuation with getting him in a Cowboys uniform. Pitts described the possibility of being drafted by the Cowboys as a “great thing.”

“Yes, I have spoken to the Cowboys,” Pitts responded. “…I’d rather not read the press clippings I feel [it’s] like coach Nick Saban said it’s rat poison. Until the day comes, I won’t worry about that. Someone did call me and tell me about that [Jerry Jones’ interest]. It’s kind of an honor for him to say that. Dallas is a great team, and if I had the opportunity to play for them it would be a great thing.”

Pitts Labeled Horn as the Toughest Corner He Played Against

One interesting subplot of the interview is Pitts’ comments about South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn. Horn along with Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II are widely expected to be the top two corners selected in the draft.

The Cowboys may have to choose between the two players, and it seems Pitts gives the edge to Horn. Pitts is one of the few prospects to have gone against both players, and the tight end labeled Horn as the toughest corner he played against.

“I would say Jaycee Horn. That was one of the best DBs I went against, you know, we’re good friends. We compete a lot, and throughout the whole game that wasn’t somebody who just, I wouldn’t say gave up, but just let up. Me and him talkin’ the whole game, talkin’ trash to each other but still competing at the same time. So, that’s someone who’s good at- he has great fundamentals and great speed so you gotta work to beat him.”