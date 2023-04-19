Dak Prescott Sparks Trade Rumors With Message on New Star Playmaker

The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for a new running back, and Dak Prescott appears to be a major fan of former Texas star Bijan Robinson. During an April 18, 2023 interview with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Prescott was asked for his thoughts about Robinson, who the Cowboys have been linked to throughout the pre-draft process. Prescott gushed over the “super talented” Robinson but downplayed the mock draft rumors.

“Honestly, second to Mississippi State, I’m a Texas fan, so I’ve seen a lot of his games, when they’ve been on Saturdays [I’ve] been able to watch him,” Prescott said on “The Adam Schefter Podcast.” “Just a super talented guy. Not only is he great running the ball and has the speed, but has the hands and the route running ability.

“Once again, that’s all mock drafts. I don’t pay attention to all that stuff, but I do know he’s a helluva player.”

The challenge for Dallas is there is a good chance Robinson is long gone by the time the Cowboys are on the clock at No. 26. For Dallas to have a chance at landing Robinson, the Cowboys would likely need to trade up for the playmaker.

What Would an NFL Draft Trade Look Like for the Cowboys to Land Bijan Robinson?

It remains to be seen just how far Dallas would need to move up in order to select Robinson. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggested a deal between the Cowboys and Packers that has Dallas securing the No. 15 pick in order for the Texas playmaker to wear a star on his helmet next season. Dallas gives up the No. 26 selection, their second-round pick (No. 58) and a 2025 fifth rounder to Green Bay to move up 11 spots.

“You had to know this trade was coming, too,” Barnwell wrote on April 19. “This is a move up for the Cowboys to keep running back Bijan Robinson in the state of Texas for the next four years. I wrote all about Robinson as a prospect and the possibility of teams valuing him as a first-round talent, but it’s clear Dallas believes star running backs are worth premium picks. The franchise used the No. 4 overall pick on Ezekiel Elliott in 2016 and then gave him a six-year, $90 million extension in 2019.

“With Tony Pollard on the franchise tag, Robinson would be the Cowboys’ back of the future.”

Insider Predicts Cowboys to Select Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 26 in the 2023 NFL Draft

Despite the obvious Texas connection, Robinson is not the only potential solution to the Cowboys lack of backfield depth. With Robinson long gone, NFL Network’s Peter Schrager has Dallas taking Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 26 in his latest mock draft.

The Crimson Tide standout posted 151 carries for 926 rushing yards and seven touchdowns averaging 6.1 yards per run during 12 appearances in 2022. Gibbs is also a major threat in the passing game adding 44 receptions for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

“The Cowboys have an incredibly strong track record when it comes to recent first-round picks: WR CeeDee Lamb and LB Micah Parsons have both made the past two Pro Bowls, while OL Tyler Smith showed plenty of promise in Year 1,” Schrager detailed on April 18. “After the release of former No. 4 overall pick Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas has room for another back. With Bijan Robinson off the board, Jerry Jones and Co. scoop up the explosive Gibbs.”