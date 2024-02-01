Cowboys Projected to Make NFL Draft Trade for ‘Explosive’ Georgia Star

The Dallas Cowboys have an important offseason in front of them, and that includes nailing the team’s top picks in the NFL draft. One area they could address early is on the exterior offensive line, and Georgia’s Amarius Mims could be an answer.

Pro Football Network’s Oliver Hodgkinson recently released his mock draft, and the Cowboys are projected for an interesting move. The PFN system sees the Cowboys trade with the Houston Texans for the No. 23 pick and take Mims.

“With Georgia OT Amarius Mims falling down the order, the MDS pulls off the only automated trade in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft,” Hodgkinson explains. “It makes sense, too, with the Dallas Cowboys needing talent and youth on the offensive front.”

Dallas’ dominant duo of Tyron Smith and Zack Martin are reaching the twilight of their careers. Owner Jerry Jones has already made initial moves to prepare, extending Terence Steele and drafting Tyler Smith.

That has proved successful, but the next step in reloading the offensive line long-term is another tackle. Mims is the type of player who has significant upside, but may still need a year of development.

Mims’ Lack of Playing Time at Georgia

In Pro Football Network’s draft profile for Mims, the offensive tackle is described as an “offensive tackle with elite mass and length” as well as an “explosive, high-energy athlete” who almost move like a TE in space.

Even by pro standards, Mims’ 6’7″ and 340-pound stature is gargantuan. Mims boasts all the traits of a premier NFL offensive tackle. The clear thing he’s lacking is experience.

Mims has just eight starts to his name over three years at Georgia. While he did impress during the Bulldogs’ run to their second College Football Playoff title, he has played very little.

That is partially due to injury. Mims’ 2023 season was disrupted by an ankle issue that required surgery. While there was a chance that he could’ve returned late in the season, Georgia not making the CFP ended his season early.

Will Tyron Smith Return to Cowboys?

Part of the reason the Cowboys are being linked to offensive tackles is because Tyron Smith is set to be a free agent. Dallas has benefited greatly from Smith’s 161 starts, but it might be time to part ways.

Smith is 33 years old and injuries have limited him to just 30 appearances over the past four years. While he did make 13 starts in 2023 and was still effective as a second-team All-Pro selection, re-signing him may just not be worth it.

It all depends on his contract demands. Spotrac projects Smith for a one-year, $7.5 million deal. That’s decently reasonable for a player who clearly still has the ability.

But the Cowboys are extremely tight on cap space and already need to allocate large chunks to extend players like CeeDee Lamb. They’ve had success in recent years with their offensive line scouting, so taking their chances on a rookie may be the correct move.

Either way, whatever happens with Smith will likely dictate how the Cowboys approach the draft.