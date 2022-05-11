Cowboys Could Sign 4-Time Pro Bowler, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys insist that they are not done in free agency but so far the team has been quiet since the 2022 NFL draft ended. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put together a list of top available targets for the Cowboys to pursue. One intriguing option is four-time Pro Bowl corner Chris Harris who spent the last two seasons with the Chargers after nine successful years in Denver.

“The 32-year-old is no longer going to command a massive salary and is coming off a series of one- and two-year deals with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers,” Knox explained. “However, Harris is still a capable pass defender who logged 37 tackles, six passes defended and an interception last season.

“Secondary depth should be a priority for Dallas. Yes, the Cowboys were great at taking away the football last season—they led the league with 26 interceptions—but they also had a feast-or-famine defense. The Cowboys ranked 20th in passing yards allowed and went 1-3 in games without a turnover. Dallas hasn’t add a starting-caliber corner in free agency and didn’t draft one until taking DaRon Bland in the fifth round.”

Joseph Is Part of an Ongoing Legal Investigation

Second-year corner Kelvin Joseph continues to be involved in a legal investigation regarding the killing of Cameron Ray. The Cowboys have been quiet about Joseph’s future with the team, instead letting the legal process run its course. It does put the corner’s long-term status with Dallas in question. The Cowboys would be wise to address the secondary position to give rising star Trevon Diggs more help heading into 2022.

Harris last made the Pro Bowl while with the Broncos in 2018 and is unlikely to regain his star status but is still viable as a third corner. The veteran has had three straight seasons receiving a Pro Football Focus grade in the 60s, including a 62.4 score in 2021.

Given Harris’ pedigree, the Cowboys can likely still get the corner on a bit of a bargain deal. Heading into free agency, Pro Football Focus projected Harris would sign a modest one-year, $5 million contract as the No. 151 ranked free agent.

“One of the best corners of his generation, Harris is at his best as a nickel corner capable of playing both man or zone coverage,” PFF outlined. “He has had success on the outside during his career, but thsoe reps are likely best if limited at this point in his career.”

Cowboys Predicted More Signings ‘Probably Will Happen’

Prior to the draft, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones dropped a hint that more free-agent moves could be on the horizon. Jones insisted that “free agency’s not over” and added that more signings “probably will happen.”

“I will say this, free agency’s not over,” Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones explained during the team’s April 26 pre-draft press conference. “There’s different waves of it and there’s still going to be opportunities to improve different areas of our team other than the draft or college free agency. I think that still can happen and probably will happen.

“I wouldn’t say we have any musts left in terms of having to take a particular position. At some point, obviously, you’d like to look up nine picks later and hope that you really helped yourself across the board in terms of not only improving yourself for frontline players but also depth and things of that nature. So, I don’t think we have any musts going into the draft.”