Cowboys Could Add Former $12.5 Million 6-Time Pro Bowler, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys have been aggressive this offseason but there is a potential for more big moves to be on the horizon in Big D. One of the most glaring needs remaining for Dallas is to upgrade the middle of their defensive line. Sports Illustrated’s Harrison Reno suggested that the Cowboys could turn to free-agent star pass rusher Calais Campbell.

E”ven with the potentially returning Hankins, the Cowboys could still use bodies upfront,” Reno wrote on March 21, 2023. “So are there any other options? Through the NFL Draft, of course. And a tier down in free agency still? Sure.

“Calais Campbell stands out as an option after being released from the Baltimore Ravens. But the 36-year-old is set for a visit with the Atlanta Falcons. … While another ex-Rams’ interior defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson visited with the New York Giants on Monday.”

Campbell posted 36 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 starts for the Ravens last season. The former All-Pro may be a bit removed from his streak of four straight Pro Bowls which ended in 2020, but the star defender can still make a significant impact on the Cowboys defensive line. Campbell earned a 77.2 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play in 2022.

Calais Campbell Is Drawing Interest From the Bills, Jets, Jaguars & Falcons: Report

Calais Campbell steadily climbing up the all-time sack list (42nd with 98 career sacks) and still getting it done at 36-years old. Two HQ sacks using the cross-chop technique here. Second one is filthy. pic.twitter.com/0f5k6EMqGh — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 23, 2022

If the Cowboys hope to pursue Campbell, the franchise will have plenty of competition. According to NFL insider Tiffany Blackmon, the Falcons, Bills, Jets and Jaguars are among the teams that Campbell will meet with in free agency.

“A source told me that Calais Campbell’s visit with the Falcons on Wednesday went really well… also met with the Jags last week and has visits set up with the Jets and Bills this coming week,” Blackmon tweeted on March 24.

Campbell previously signed a two-year, $12.5 million contract with the Ravens in 2022. Baltimore released Campbell this offseason in a cap-saving move immediately making the veteran a free agent. NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal ranked Campbell as the No. 51 rated free agent.

“Campbell’s snap totals and PFF score dipped in Baltimore from his otherworldly previous totals, but he was still an above-average pocket pusher and run stopper at age 36,” Rosenthal wrote on March 13. “If he wants to play, he can help a team while adding great leadership and a beautiful baritone.”

Stephon Gilmore: ‘I’ve Been a Cowboys Fan All My Life’

The Cowboys defense was the strength of the team in 2022, and Dallas is looking to make the unit even better this offseason. Dallas was able to re-sign key players like safety Donovan Wilson, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and pass rusher Dante Fowler. The Cowboys also struck a trade for five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore who is eager to join the team he grew up idolizing.

“I was very excited [because] I’ve been a Cowboys fan all my life, growing up as a kid,” Gilmore told DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker during a March 15 interview. “My dad, my cousins, I told my uncle I had a surprise for him. He was so excited. I’m just excited to be in town and see this amazing facility. I’m just looking forward to making plays in this Cowboys uniform.”