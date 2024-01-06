Cowboys Sign Former Super Bowl Starter for NFL Postseason Run

The Dallas Cowboys have one game remaining in the regular season but the front office’s eyes are already on the NFL playoffs. The Cowboys are adding four players to the team’s practice squad, including former starting linebacker Damien Wilson. In addition to Wilson, the Cowboys signed offensive linemen La’el Collins, receiver Racey McMath and running back SaRodorick Thompson.

The addition of Collins and Wilson is intriguing given both were former starters for Dallas. The Cowboys selected Wilson in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft. Wilson went on to play four seasons for Dallas making 64 appearances, including 22 starts.

The defender signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent in 2019 where Wilson spent two seasons as Kansas City’s starting middle linebacker. This included playing a key role on the Chiefs defense during the team’s Super Bowl run in the 2019 season. Wilson had two tackles in Kansas City’s Super Bowl win over San Francisco.

Cowboys News: Dallas Adds a Position of Need Ahead of NFL Playoffs

Guess who’s back? La’el Collins and Damien Wilson are on the #Cowboys practice field for the first time since 2021 and 2018, respectively. pic.twitter.com/dWJz8lhlEp — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) January 4, 2024

Dallas adding Wilson makes a lot of sense given the team is thinner at linebacker than most positions. The Cowboys lost starter Leighton Vander Esch for the season and recently released Rashaan Evans.

Wilson’s career took a detour after several off-field issues, including receiving a four-week suspension by the NFL in November for violating the personal conduct policy. After two seasons with the Chiefs, the defender moved on to sign with the Jaguars in 2021, starting all 17 games in Jacksonville. Most recently, Wilson played in all 17 games for the Carolina Panthers in 2022, including five starts.

The newest Cowboys linebacker has not played an NFL snap this season. It remains to be seen how much of an impact Wilson will have in Dallas’ postseason.

Dallas is likely hoping Wilson is simply an insurance policy in the playoffs. DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker outlined what fans can expect Wilson’s role to be in his return to Big D.

“As for Wilson, he rejoins a linebackers room that looks wildly different than when he was in Dallas — his initial stint ending in 2018,” Walker detailed in January 4 article titled, “IMPACT: Collins, Wilson reunite with Cowboys.” “It’s also one that recently parted ways with Rashaan Evans, the only other true linebacker on the active roster not named Damone Clark, and will be expected to provide both depth and mentoring to Clark and Markquese Bell, among others.

“Should he be elevated, the Cowboys will look to him for special teams production as well, and that’s something he’s very familiar with. He delivered more than 1,300 special teams reps for Dallas from 2015 through 2018, and another 211 snaps on that unit for the Carolina Panthers in 2022.”

The Baltimore Ravens Landed Dalvin Cook Over the Dallas Cowboys

With reports of Dalvin Cook signing with the Baltimore Ravens, fans might be a little upset. HOWEVER…#Cowboys Rico Dowdle vs Dalvin Cook: 🏈 Dowdle:

– 80 att, 315 yds, 2 TDs, 0 fum

– 3.9 yds per carry

– 231 yds after contact

– 6 rushes for 10+ yds

– 61.4 yds elusive rating… pic.twitter.com/K6ZcO80VhU — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) January 4, 2024

The Cowboys had also been linked to four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook. The veteran playmaker opted to sign with the Baltimore Ravens instead of the Cowboys. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson previously reported that the Cowboys were interested in Cook.

“Fast Update: My understanding is that the Dallas Cowboys will also consider potentially adding Dalvin Cook,” Anderson detailedin a January 3 message on X. “Still evaluating. We’ll see where other interest could also develop.”