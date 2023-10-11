Cowboys Pursuing Former First-Round Pick Starter: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to address the team’s depth issues at linebacker with Leighton Vander Esch as the latest defender who sustained a significant injury. The Cowboys are hosting veteran linebacker Rashaan Evans for an October 11, 2023 free agent visit.

“Veteran linebacker Rashaan Evans is in Dallas today on a free agent visit with the Cowboys, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted on October 11. “Former first-round pick could help Dallas’ depth coming off Leighton Vander Esch injury.”

Evans signed an Eagles practice squad deal on September 11 but the team opted to release the linebacker four days later. Most recently, Evans started all 17 games for the Falcons during the 2022 season.

Evans is coming off a career-high 159 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hits, 2 sacks and 2 fumble recovering for Atlanta last season. The veteran spent his first four seasons with the Titans after being selected by Tennessee with the No. 22 overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft.

The Dallas Cowboys Are Concerned That Leighton Vander Esch’s Career Could Be in Jeopardy: Report

Vander Esch sustained a neck injury against the 49ers in Week 5, and head coach Mike McCarthy indicated the former Pro Bowler is likely headed to the injured reserve list. Things could be even worse given Vander Esch’s injury history as there are concerns about the veteran’s football future, per Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill.

“Coach Mike McCarthy said Vander Esch is likely headed for injured reserve after Vander Esch was injured in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers,” Hill detailed on October 9.

“How long he will be out is still unknown, but there is a natural fear that it could be career threatening, considering Vander Esch’s history of neck injuries dating back to college, including a diagnosis of spinal stenosis. The Cowboys will turn to former Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson to help fill the void at linebacker alongside Damone Clark.”

The Dallas Cowboys Are Expected to Host More Free Agents Ahead of Week 6 Matchup vs. Los Angeles Chargers

It remains to be seen if the Cowboys will sign Evans to a new deal. DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker reported that the Cowboys are likely to host several veteran free-agent linebackers ahead of the team’s Week 6 contest against the Chargers.

“I expect the Cowboys will work out several free agent linebackers (full list isn’t finalized),” Walker tweeted. “Will let you know if any of them end up on the roster. Some interesting names, though. Need is for both LB depth and special teams. (LVE + Goodwin)”

Prior to being a highly touted NFL prospect, Evans had a standout collegiate career under Nick Saban at Alabama. Evans notched 74 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 6 sacks during 12 appearances for the Crimson Tide in 2017. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys are also hosting three additional free agents.

“In addition to Rashaan Evans (@JFowlerESPN), the Cowboys will have LBs Tanner Vallejo, Brandon Smith and Jordan Evans in for workouts at The Star,” Archer detailed on October 11. “With Leighton Vander Esch out with a neck injury, Cowboys have an LB need, also special team need with C.J. Goodwin (pectoral) out.”