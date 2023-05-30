Cowboys $4.9 Million Vet May Be Replaced, Says Analyst

The competition on defense is going to be even more intense for the Dallas Cowboys heading into the upcoming training camp as the already strong unit looks deeper after several offseason moves. USA Today’s K.D. Drummond labeled defensive linemen Chauncey Golston as the Cowboys veteran most in danger of losing his current role to a rookie (namely Viliami Fehoko).

“Golston is entering his third season, the make or break year for several members of the Cowboys’ Class of 2021,” Drummond wrote on May 28, 2023. “One of four third-round picks, Golston moved inside more often than not in 2022, 150 of 278 snaps. He took over the complimentary three-tech role behind classmate Osi Odighizuwa. But Golston has new competition in Dan Quinn’s vaunted rotation, rookie tackle Viliami ‘Junior’ Fehoko.

“Vita Vea’s little cousin has been asked to pack on a few pounds to better equip for hand-to-hand trench combat on a regular basis. Fehoko’s end-to-tackle, pass-rush skillset surpasses Golston’s and he’s already in a more compact frame which could be beneficial on the interior.”

Cowboys’ Chauncey Golston Played Just 20% of the Defensive Snaps in 2022 & Could Be on the Hot Seat

Since being selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft, Golston has been a key part of the Cowboys defensive line rotation but has yet to start a game. Golston notched 22 tackles, two quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and 1 sack in 15 appearances last season.

According to Pro Football Reference, Golston averaged 20.66% of the defensive snaps in 2022. This is down significantly from the 35.9% of defensive plays Golston had in 2021.

The challenge is Golston already found himself behind a number of veterans on the depth chart including Ota Odighizuwa and Neville Gallimore without factoring in the addition of Fehoko. Additionally, the Dallas nose tackle group includes first-round pick Mazi Smith, Johnathan Hankins and Quinton Bohanna. With the exception of Smith and Hankins, the entire group could be fighting for limited roster spots when the training camp battle begins.

Chauncey Golston Has 2 Seasons Remaining on a 4-Year, $4.9 Million Rookie Deal With Cowboys

All these factors not only call into question Golston’s playing time but his chances to make the final roster. Golston still has two seasons remaining on his four-year, $4.9 million rookie deal. The defender is slated to have a $1.1 million salary in 2023, but Dallas could save more than $500,000 by releasing the pass rusher, per Spotrac.

Golston earned a respectable 68.4 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play in 2022. This is a significant jump from the 59.7 that Golston received from PFF during his rookie year in 2021.

Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay was candid about how the draft impacts existing veterans who are fighting for a roster spot. McClay admitted that each draft pick is a message to current veterans that “there’s somebody coming to take your job.”

“What it says about those guys is ‘Hey, the NFL is Darwinism. It’s a dog-eat-dog world. The strong survive,’” McClay explained, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “So what it means for those guys, there’s somebody coming to take your job. It’s your job and opportunity to hold that.”