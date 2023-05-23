Cowboys Have Chance to Land Former $72 Million Rival Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys traded for Brandin Cooks but otherwise opted not to address the wide receiver position this offseason. There are still several available veteran free agent options who could be worth Dallas taking a flyer on heading into training camp including former Pro Bowler Kenny Golladay.

After a standout tenure with the Lions, Golladay was unable to recapture this same magic with the Giants. Golladay signed a four-year, $72 million contract with New York during the 2021 offseason, but the Giants opted to release the wideout this offseason.

The former star is coming off the worst statistical season of his career as Galladay played sparingly for New York. Golladay had six receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown during 12 appearances in 2022.

These are the type of numbers Golladay posted per game with the Lions notching back-to-back seasons topping 1,000 receiving yards in 2018 and 2019. Golladay’s best season came in 2019 when the wideout posted 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and 11 TDs earning himself a Pro Bowl nod in Detroit.

Could the Cowboys Make a Run at Ex-Giants WR Kenny Golladay?

Kenny Golladay just caught a pass and #Giants fans went wild. Gave him a standing ovation and everything. (🎥 @BobbySkinner_)pic.twitter.com/nuufRzcsrc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 20, 2022

Given his struggles with the Giants, Golladay is likely finding a less than ideal market potentially giving the Cowboys an opportunity to snag the veteran on an affordable one-year prove-it deal. If Galladay can bounce back, the fit alongside CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks makes some sense as an outside physical receiver that could split reps with Michael Gallup as a potential third wideout.

The Cowboys are optimistic that Gallup can bounce back from an inconsistent 2022 campaign. Yet, hope is not a strategy and bringing in a veteran receiver to push Gallup and Jalen Tolbert would be a prudent move for Dallas.

Cowboys Receiver Michael Gallup on 2022: ‘My Knee Was Feeling Sore & It Was Just Different’

#Lions’ WR Kenny Golladay had 6 receptions for 114 yards on Sunday. All 6 grabs were contested catches, per @PFF. Reminder: He's in a contract year. (🎥 @Ihartitz)pic.twitter.com/pvBOpmQv9M — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 26, 2020

Gallup had 39 receptions for 424 yards and four touchdowns in 14 appearances last season. Fans were left wanting more from Gallup given his expanded role as the team’s second receiver following the Cowboys decision to trade Amari Cooper last offseason.

There is a reason to be optimistic that Gallup can become a more consistent receiving option in 2023 as the wideout spent last offseason recovering from a serious ACL injury that required surgery. During a May 18 interview with the Cowboys official website, Gallup opened up about not feeling 100% throughout last season.

“Last year at this time I couldn’t walk,” Gallup revealed. “We’re moving though. I got a couple days under my belt. I was out there catching balls with Dak. I feel springy again, I feel good. It’s way different.

“…You go out there, you want to play like you always play. You know how you’re supposed to play. That didn’t happen for me last year. I was thinking too much. My knee was feeling sore and it was just different.”

Despite the trade for Cooks, there was some belief Dallas could address the receiver position early in the draft. Instead, the Cowboys waited until the seventh round to select former South Carolina wideout Jalen Brooks.

All signs point to Dallas giving Tolbert every opportunity to be regular part of the receiver rotation in 2023 after an underwhelming rookie season. The Cowboys would still be wise to add another veteran with a proven track record for added depth.