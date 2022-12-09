Odell Beckham Sends Cryptic Message to Cowboys’ Rival as Rumors Intensify

Odell Beckham Jr. made his first public appearance since finishing his free agency tour with visits to the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. During a special Thursday Night Football edition of “The Shop,” Beckham indicated he still has some unfinished business with the Giants.

“I’ll say this, but it doesn’t mean anything…I don’t feel like Saquon Barkley and I got to do what we were supposed to do,” Beckham explained during his December 8, 2022 appearance. “That’s all I got to say. …This is my brother, my family. Like, there’s something that feels special. It’s something that feels special. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

Beckham also praised his meeting with the Bills, gushing over a visit he made to star quarterback Josh Allen’s home. Despite all the positivity for the New York teams, Beckham made it clear that his next squad would need to pay up.

“I need some money,” Beckham said with a smile when asked about his decision.

OBJ on Playing in the Regular Season: ‘I Don’t See the Point’

"I'm not saying I couldn't step in and play regular season, but I don't see the point."@obj talks more about his playing future this season. 🏈: @Raiders vs. @RamsNFL#TNFonPrime | Watch #TNFinTheShop NOW on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/RKGJrbsrq6 — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 9, 2022

As for his return timeline, Beckham made it clear that he had no plans to suit up during the regular season. Beckham emphasized his availability for the upcoming playoffs and noted that he has not made a decision on where he will sign.

“I haven’t made the decision, and for me, I would like to be in a stable environment get up [at] 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks and then let’s talk about it,” Beckham added. “I’ve played football for a long time. I’m not saying that I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point. I really don’t.

“Like, I would rather play when that pressure’s on. I would rather play when the lights is on. Like, I went through the whole playoffs after having my first bad playoff experience, all I was ready for was to clear that off my name.”

Beckham’s plan to suit up only for the playoffs while still making an impact is on the optimistic side. Under this scenario, Beckham would be catching his first pass from Dak Prescott during the postseason.

It is a potentially risky proposition for Dallas considering that the offense is already playing at a high level. Beckham could get reps with Prescott during practices but would need to be cleared for on-field work as well as sign soon for this to be a realistic option.

Lawrence Expressed Skepticism on Potential OBJ ‘Circus’

Despite plenty of NFL insiders throwing cold water on a potential Cowboys move, owner Jerry Jones continues to emphasize that the team remains in contact with Beckham. Yet, even Jones admitted during a December 9 interview with 105.3 The Fan that a signing would need to be made sooner rather than later for Beckham to have a chance to make a postseason impact.

“I actually didn’t personally have a chance to visit with him, so I’m just focused on this week, the Houston Texans and let the chips fall where they lay,” Lawrence told reporters on December 7. “…No, it’s fair to say that I’m trying to reach a Super Bowl. Yeah so, if he can come and help us do that, yes I accept him. But if we’re gonna just do the circus, like no, I don’t.

“I’m focused on this year, this team, what we have in this locker room right now and on the journey that we’re going. That’s it.”