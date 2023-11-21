Cowboys May Have New Chance to Land $96 Million Star: ‘Still Stunning’

Dallas Cowboys rumors are swirling as fans push the front office to make a run at newly released star defender Darius Shaquille Leonard. The Indianapolis Colts announced the team’s decision to release the three-time Pro Bowler heading into Week 12.

What happens next is slightly complicated. The Cowboys do not have full control if they wish to make a run at Leonard. The veteran will be subject to waivers where Dallas is near the bottom of the league thanks to their strong 7-3 record.

Leonard’s five-year, $98.5 million contract is slated to run through 2026. Heading into the season, the veteran had a $15.7 million salary and $19.7 million dead cap hit. With less than two months remaining in the season, the Cowboys would “only” be on the hook for $6 million of this amount.

“A team claiming Shaquille Leonard would pick up about $6 million in remaining salary,” Fox Sports’ Greg Auman tweeted on November 21, 2023. “If he clears waivers, Colts pay that remaining amount and he can sign where he wants.”

NFL Network’s insider Ian Rapoport described the Leonard news as “stunning.” A contending team could land a new veteran defensive piece heading into the playoffs.

“Officially official,” Rapoport said reposting the Colts’ release announcement. “Still stunning.”

Cowboys Rumors: Will Dallas Make a Run at Former Pro Bowler Darius Shaquille Leonard?

The case for Leonard on the Cowboys is simple with Leighton Vander Esch’s career in jeopardy. Markquese Bell has been a revelation for Dallas in Vander Esch’s absence. Yet, this is a position that Dallas is light on the depth chart looking towards the postseason.

The case for Leonard splits into three simple descriptors: can, will and should. Can the Cowboys land Leonard? Dallas needs some help to make it happen. The main issue is that the Cowboys may not have an opportunity to add Leonard as a team ahead of them on waivers could put in a claim.

Will the Cowboys make a run at Leonard? It remains to be seen but Fox Sports’ David Helman believes it would be a more likely move if Leonard passes through waivers unclaimed. This would allow Dallas to set the terms on a new deal.

“I think this is very much a case of the current tape not matching the career resume,” Helman detailed on Twitter. “Don’t think the Cowboys need to make a claim on that contract. But if he clears waivers, maybe that’s a different conversation.”

Should the Dallas Cowboys Make a Run at 3-Time All-Pro Shaq Leonard?

The #Colts have released Darius Leonard. Unreal. He heads to waivers. https://t.co/DCnBlc4wek — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2023

The final question is should Dallas pursue Leonard? The three-time All-Pro’s play in recent years has not been up to his typical standard.

Through Week 11, the veteran earned a 60.3 grade from Pro Football Focus (out of 100). This is well below his 79 score in 2021.

Leonard started nine games for Indy this season posting 65 tackles in 2023. The veteran played in just three games in 2022 as Leonard battled injuries.

Leonard is just two seasons removed from achieving a rare All-Pro and Pro Bowl year. The linebacker notched 122 tackles, 8 forced fumbles, 8 pass deflections, 4 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries during 16 appearances in 2021.