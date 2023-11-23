Cowboys Get Good News on Chances to Land 3-Time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys rumors are heating up linking the franchise to recently released star linebacker Darius Shaquille Leonard. One of the biggest potential roadblocks to the Cowboys landing Leonard was his hefty five-year, $98.5 million contract.

If Dallas claimed Leonard, the team would have been on the hook for the remainder of his deal the three-time Pro Bowler signed with the Colts. Not only did the Cowboys pass on claiming Leonard, so did the entire NFL.

This is good news for Dallas who now has the ability to sign Leonard (if interested) to a new deal with its own terms. ESPN’s Ed Werder reports the Cowboys do have an interest in signing Leonard but will not be the only team in pursuit of the veteran.

“I’ve been told the Cowboys have interest in Shaq Leonard,” Werder tweeted on November 22. “But other playoff contending teams likely to pursue the linebacker as well. The Cowboys run defense remains a vulnerability, one magnified with loss of Leighton Vander Esch to a season-ending injury.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Competing With Philadelphia to Sign Darius Shaquille Leonard

It looks like the Cowboys will have familiar company in their pursuit of Leonard. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles and Cowboys are among the top potential contenders for the star.

“Colts’ three-time All-Pro LB Darius Shaquille Leonard cleared waivers today, per source,” Schefter detailed with a November 22 tweet. “He is now a free agent. Teams expected to have some level of interest include the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.”

Shaq Leonard Could Make a Lot of Sense for the Dallas Cowboys After Losing Leighton Vander Esch for the Season

The addition of Leonard makes a lot of sense for Dallas who just lost Leighton Vander Esch for the season. The defender may not be playing at a Pro Bowl level but could still be a valuable addition for the Cowboys defense.

“Without getting into the on-field stuff, I do think Shaquille Leonard would make a big positive impact from a mentorship/leadership POV for Damone Clark and Markquese Bell,” Pro Football Focus’ John Owning tweeted. “Leonard might be the perfect mentor for undersized LBs in today’s NFL.”

NFL Rumors: Dallas Cowboys Target Darius Shaq Leonard Expected to ‘Take a Few Days’ for a Decision

Prior to his release, Leonard had 65 tackles in nine starts for the Colts this season. Leonard is two seasons removed from posting 122 tackles, 8 forced fumbles, 8 pass deflections, 4 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries in 16 starts during the 2021 season.

This campaign earned Leonard both All-Pro and Pro Bowl nominations. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Leonard could take “a few days to make a decision.”

“Colts LB Shaq Leonard has cleared waivers and is officially a free agent, source said,” Rapoport tweeted on November 22. “Indy picks up the $6.1M he has left on his contract and the former All-Pro can sign anywhere. He may take a few days to make a decision.”

Ultimately, it will be interesting to see how aggressive the Cowboys will be in their pursuit of Leonard. After passing on making a deal at the trade deadline, Dallas gets another opportunity to land a marquee player.