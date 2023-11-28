Micah Parsons Recruiting Former Rookie of the Year for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons has never been shy about making recruiting pitches for stars come to Big D. Cowboys rumors are swirling about Shaq (formerly Darius) Leonard’s November 28, 2023 visit to Dallas.

Parsons is doing his part to try to get Leonard to sign with the Cowboys. During his weekly show “The Edge,” Parsons strategically placed Leonard’s No. 53 Colts jersey in the background. The Cowboys defender was asked if he was teasing a potential Leonard signing with the jersey.

“I’m not telling you nothing yet,” Parsons said on Leonard during a November 27 episode. “We’ll see next week what happens when he comes to visit [Dallas] on ‘The Edge.’ Tune in to that and check this see if Shaq is going to be a Dallas Cowboy or not.”

#Cowboys Micah Parsons is recording is podcast right now on the Bleacher Report, and look who’s jersey he has behind him in the background 👀 Seems fitting given Shaq Leonard is reportedly visiting Dallas on Tuesday.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/sI3tayhBUk — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) November 28, 2023

Eagles Rumors: Philly Aiming for Shaq Leonard Visit After His Cowboys Meeting

Here’s what Sirianni said about Shaq Leonard on Monday: https://t.co/Y9NimvGNXh pic.twitter.com/SmqgSTEaQN — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 28, 2023

Not only would signing Leonard be a boost for the defense, but it would also keep the three-time Pro Bowler away from the Eagles. Dallas is in a battle for Leonard with Philadelphia and potentially additional teams lurking. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Leonard “should” also be visiting Philadelphia.

“Free-agent three-time All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard is visiting today [November 28] with the Dallas Cowboys and, in the words of a source, ‘should be visiting later this week’ with the Philadelphia Eagles,” Schefter tweeted on November 28.

Leonard’s visit with the Eagles does not appear to be a certainty. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, there has not been a specific visit scheduled with Philadelphia. The meeting could occur if Leonard leaves Dallas without a deal.

“All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard is visiting with the Cowboys and I was told the Eagles do not have a visit set up yet,” Russini detailed on November 28. “The hope in Philly is if he leaves Dallas without a deal, they can land him. There are also other teams talking to Leonard’s camp about possible interest.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dan Quinn Is Pushing for Dallas to Sign Shaq Leonard

Parsons is not the only one pushing for the addition of Leonard. ESPN’s Ed Werder reports that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn desires for Leonard to be on the roster. The Cowboys likely want to do a medical check on Leonard who has had back multiple back surgeries in recent years.

“Shaq Leonard is scheduled to visit the Cowboys today,” Werder tweeted on November 28. “Dan Quinn wants him on the roster. The fact he’s visiting indicates team has resolved most questions about his health.”

It remains to be seen how much Leonard will be able to contribute to his next squad. Leonard has an impressive resume as a three-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and the 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Indianapolis surprisingly released Leonard on November 21. The star passed through waivers unclaimed making Leonard a free agent. The good news for the Cowboys is the team has a bit more cap space to utilize than the Eagles.

“Something to consider w/potential Shaq Leonard signing: Eagles have only $2m in cap space, per OTC,” 94 WIP Philadelphia’s Eliot Shorr-Parks detailed on November 27. “The Cowboys have $6m. I am sure Howie can/will make the money work, but the Eagles don’t have a ton of space. The Cowboys have more space to work with if it is a bidding war.”