Cowboys Star Predicted to Bolt for Eagles in $6.5 Million Move

The Dallas Cowboys could be in the market for a new running back, which means other teams may be pursuing former Pro Bowler Tony Pollard. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox offers his predictions for the top free agent running backs and has Pollard joining the Cowboys’ rival in Philly.

The NFL analyst projects Pollard lands a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. Like the Cowboys, Philly may also be in the market for a new RB1 with D’Andre Swift hitting free agency.

“The Eagles aren’t likely to overpay to keep Swift a year after letting Pro Bowler Miles Sanders walk in free agency, but they could be interested in adding a back like Pollard on a team-friendly contract,” Knox wrote in a February 28, 2024 story titled, “Predicting 2024 NFL Free Agency Contracts for Star RBs Who Didn’t Get Franchise Tag.”

“Rather than paying Sanders, Philly traded a 2025 fourth-round pick and swapped 2023 seventh-rounders with the Detroit Lions to acquire Swift. Given Philadelphia’s defensive needs, taking a budget approach to the running back position again would be sensible,” Knox continued.

“The Eagles’ talented offensive line—though perhaps less so if Jason Kelce retires in the coming weeks—would offer Pollard a chance to reestablish his value with a short-term contract.”

Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard’s Production Did Not Improve Without Ezekiel Elliott

Pollard is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Cowboys. The challenge is Pollard entered 2023 with lofty expectations as Dallas moved on from Ezekiel Elliott.

Yet, Pollard’s production looked little different from what the playmaker did while sharing a backfield with Elliott. Pollard posted 252 carries for 1,005 yards and 6 touchdowns last season. The Cowboys running back also added 15 receptions for 107 yards and a TD through the air.

Eagles Rumors: D’Andre Swift’s Market Value Is Projected to be a 4-Year, $27 Million Contract

The same Bleacher Report projections have Swift landing a three-year, $18 million contract with the Washington Commanders. Swift had 229 carries for a career-high 1,049 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Eagles last season. The running back added 46 receptions for 357 yards and 2 TDs through the air.

All this means Swift’s price may be higher than the Eagles are willing to spend. Spotrac’s projections for Swift’s market value appears to be a bit steep: a four-year, $27 million deal. Even if it is below this number, Philadelphia may prefer to simply hit the reset button at the position.

Cowboys Rumors: Could Dallas Go Big Game Hunting at Running Back?

Dallas is another team that may be willing to refresh their running back room. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that no team is expected to use the franchise tag on a running back this offseason.

This will create an extremely deep group of veteran rushers in free agency. The Cowboys have a chance to make a run at other stars like Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry or Austin Ekeler to name a few available options. Dallas paid Pollard $10 million on the franchise tag in 2023, and it is hard to imagine these veterans will command more than that next season.