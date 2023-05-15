Ex-Cowboys Receiver Lands With NFC Foe: Report

Veteran wide receiver James Washington’s stint with the Dallas Cowboys did not go as planned, but the wideout is hoping things can go differently with the New Orleans Saints. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Washington has agreed to terms with the Saints where he will be part of a new-look offense along with Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr.

“Free agent wide receiver James Washington is signing one-year deal with the Saints, per source,” Fowler tweeted on May 15, 2023. “Former second-round pick with the Steelers is now a new target for Derek Carr.”

Washington previously signed with the Cowboys during the 2022 offseason with the expectation that the receiver would be the favorite to play alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup as the third wideout in a potent offense. Things did not go as planned as Washington sustained a serious foot injury during training camp.

Cowboys News: James Washington Failed to Record a Catch During His 2 Appearances With Dallas

The veteran was sidelined for the majority of the 2022 season with the injury before playing in just two games. Washington failed to record a reception and had just one target before the Cowboys opted to release the receiver in January, weeks before the postseason kicked off.

The wideout later signed a practice squad deal with the Giants but his stint with New York lasted less than one month before being released again. The bad news for the Cowboys is that neither Washington or rookie Jalen Tolbert were able to take firm control of the WR3 role last season.

Dallas signed former Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton ahead of the playoffs with the receiver playing a key role on offense to close out the season and paving the way for Washington’s release. The Cowboys also flirted with Odell Beckham Jr. but ultimately determined that the playmaker was not physically ready to play last season.

NFC Exec on James Washington: ‘He’s Still a Pretty Decent Possession Receiver’

Washington’s best statistical season came with the Steelers in 2019 when the receiver posted 44 receptions for 735 yards and three touchdowns. It remains to be seen if Washington can bounce back with the Saints in 2023. During conversations with Heavy Sports NFL insider Matt Lombardo, one NFC executive labeled Washington as a “pretty decent possession receiver.”

“He’s still a pretty decent possession receiver,” the exec noted. “But, he doesn’t have much play-speed at this point.”

Brandin Cooks on Dak Prescott: ‘I Look Forward to Having a Leader Like That’

As for the Cowboys, Dallas is hoping that the acquisition of speedster Brandin Cooks means the offense will have a consistent receiver rotation along with the presence of Lamb and Gallup. Cooks is already looking forward to playing with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as the duo has been working out together this offseason.

“I think his mindset that he brings to the game,” Cooks told DallasCowboys.com during a March 22 interview. “You hear how his approach, his work ethic, the leader that he is, his story, his perseverance that he bounced back throughout his career. I think when you got a mindset like that at quarterback, it takes you a long way. I look forward to having a leader like that.”