Cowboys Predicted to Land Former $50 Million 4-Time Pro Bowl Star

The Dallas Cowboys could have their choice of the top free agent running backs if the team opts to move on from Tony Pollard this offseason. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that no team is expected to use the franchise tag on a running back.

This creates a plethora of veteran options at the position for the Cowboys. Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry is one of the headliners of this deep free agent class. After Schefter’s update, Bleacher Report’s Mitch Milani offered his predictions for the top playmakers. Dallas lands King Henry in the analyst’s latest predictions for the free agent running backs.

“Speaking of Derrick Henry, I’ve got him going to the Cowboys,” Milani detailed in a February 26, 2024 live stream. “…If you’re thinking of it of contrasting what they experienced last year in the inefficiency of the running game led by Tony Pollard. And contrasting that to, ‘What do we need different at the position to give us an edge?’

“Then Derrick Henry would make a lot of sense, just in thinking that way. And I think a lot of teams think that way. ‘How can we change the flavor of our rushing attack? How can we make it more potent?’ Obviously, Derrick Henry is a better player than Tony Pollard, but he [also] gives a legitimate threat to the running game. It didn’t feel like they had that last year.”

Potential Dallas Cowboys Target Derrick Henry Has Topped 1,000 Rushing Yards in 5 of the Last 6 Seasons

👑 Henry is already training getting ready for the 2024 season. He’s training with elite trainer Melvin Sanders. Who do you think Derrick Henry plays for in 2024? pic.twitter.com/gTmqOJUlkK — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) February 13, 2024

If Dallas does get into the Henry sweepstakes, the good news is the team may not have to break the bank. Henry just completed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans.

Spotrac projects Henry’s market value to be a one-year, $10.3 million deal. Pollard played on the $10 million franchise tag for Dallas last season.

Henry is arguably the most accomplished running back on the market. The playmaker has topped 1,000 rushing yards in five of the last six seasons. Henry posted 280 carries for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns while starting all 17 games in 2023. The four-time Pro Bowler added 28 receptions for 214 yards.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Could Get a Bargain on a Veteran Running Back in Free Agency

Henry will not be the only available running back option for the Cowboys. Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Austin Ekeler and D’Andre Swift are among the top running backs that will hit free agency on March 11. This could end up helping Dallas land a veteran running back on a bit of a discount given the depth of options.

“All of this sets up an offseason that now stands in direct contrast to 2023, when three running backs — Jacobs, Barkley and Pollard — each received the restrictive franchise tags,” Schefter noted in a February 26 story titled, “Sources: Franchise tags unlikely for Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley.” “This offseason, it appears no running backs will be tagged, making this one of the finest and deepest running back classes in the history of free agency, if not the best and most accomplished of all time.

“While the glut of running backs will be good for teams, it might not be great for all the backs. Free agency is about supply and demand, and the supply at the position this offseason is unprecedented and could contribute to keeping down the prices in free agency, though the top stars still could land hefty paydays.”