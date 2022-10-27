Former $90 Million 3-Time Pro Bowl Star Wants to Join Cowboys: Report

The Dallas Cowboys offense could get a bit more explosive as star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would “love to play” in Big D, according to Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin. Beckham is currently rehabbing from an ACL injury the wideout sustained in the Super Bowl and remains a free agent.

“I really believe you can have Odell Beckham because I have personal knowledge of knowing how much Odell Beckham would love to play for the Dallas Cowboys,” Irvin noted during an October 27 interview on 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ.” “I ain’t talking about something somebody told me one time, or something I heard on the line, I’m talking about I got personal knowledge [that he wants to play for the Cowboys].”

Irvin is not the only one who is hearing chatter about Beckham’s interest in wearing a star on his helmet. Cowboys insider Bobby Belt reported on the October 26 edition of “Love of the Star” podcast that Beckham would be interested in Dallas, but the team has not been aggressive in courting the receiver.

“Can Odell Beckham be that guy? Because I think he can, if he can be that guy, why not get involved?” Belt pondered. “You’ve got the cap space to play in those waters. …And to be fair, I know this for a fact, he would have interest if the Cowboys called. He would have them in his running as one of the teams that he liked, but I don’t think they’ve pursued him. And like you say, he wants to be courted, so why don’t the Cowboys just court [Beckhan]?

The Cowboys Are Not Interested in Beckham: Report

Michael Irvin tells us he knows personally Odell Beckham Jr. would have interest in playing for the Cowboys. @1053SS @1053thefan pic.twitter.com/BZUQmWH0LW — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) October 27, 2022

The question is whether the Cowboys share this same interest, but Dallas has $9.2 million in free cap space to use on Beckham or another veteran free agent. Yet, Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reported on October 15 that “the Cowboys have no plans to be involved in the bidding on OBJ.”

It remains to be seen what that bidding war will be for Beckham, but it assuredly will result in far less money than the $90 million contract the star had with the Browns before his 2021 release. Following his release, Beckham signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Rams to play half of the season for the eventual Super Bowl champs.

OBJ May Not Be Ready to Play Until Mid-December

OBJ SCORES THE FIRST TD OF THE SUPER BOWL‼️ (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ByfLLp2z2f — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 13, 2022

Beckham could sign a similar deal this season in an attempt to once again become a free agent in 2023 when he is fully healthy. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Beckham may not be ready to play until mid-December.

“If you’re waiting around on Odell Beckham Jr., you might have to wait a while longer,” Graziano wrote on October 19. “Two team executives familiar with the Beckham situation told me last week that the realistic time frame for Beckham to be recovered from his knee injury and available to play is around mid-December.”

Jones on OBJ Rumors: ‘I Think You Can Get in a Little Water With That One’

Before @obj was making unreal highlights on Sundays, he was doing it on Saturdays for @LSUfootball 🐯🎥 (h/t @ESPNCFB) pic.twitter.com/nLd5wt1hfT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 31, 2020

The Cowboys have remained quiet when asked about the team’s potential interest in Beckham. Owner Jerry Jones attempted to dodge questions about Beckham, hinting that it was a violation of league rules. Since Beckham is not under contract with another team, the Cowboys front office is technically free to discuss the playmaker.

“Jones was specifically asked about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr,” The Athletic’s Jon Machota wrote on October 23. “Getting help at the position would make sense. Beckham has been recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.

“’Well, I couldn’t say that,’ Jones said with a laugh. ‘I think you can get in a little water with that one.’”