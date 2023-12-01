New Favorite Emerges for Shaq Leonard Amid Cowboys-Eagles Rumors: Report

The Dallas Cowboys rumors are heating up following Shaq Leonard’s free agency tour. Philadelphia Eagles fans may not like the latest update. Audacy’s NFL insider Brian Baldinger reported that Leonard is “leaning” towards the Cowboys.

“I hear he’s leaning toward the Cowboys,” Baldinger said during a November 30 interview on 105.3 The Fan’s “GBag Nation.” “I know players on the Eagles that are heavily trying to recruit him. They need him. They lost Zach Cunningham last week. They’ve been losing linebackers all year.

“I’m hearing he’s favoring the Cowboys at this point. He’s a little measured about this thing. (He) wants to make the right decision.”

Before Cowboys fans begin celebrating, nothing is official until Leonard actually signs a deal. The good news for the Eagles is that it appears Philly players are still attempting to recruit Leonard.

The Dallas Cowboys Have More Remaining Cap Space Than the Philadelphia Eagles

If it comes down to finances, the Cowboys have more cap space with an estimated $10.8 million remaining, per Spotrac. This is much higher than the $2.6 million that the Eagles have to spend.

There is a good chance this will not be a factor as Leonard is still getting paid off the five-year, $98 million contract he signed with the Colts. Both teams have a need at linebacker heading into this free agency battle. The Eagles do have the trump card with their 10-1 record as well as a recent Super Bowl appearance.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Views Shaq Leonard as a Difference Maker After His Recent Visit to The Star

Shaq Leonard cut-up. He is 53. He isn't 1st team All Pro anymore, but he was three times in four years. And let me tell you, 80% of Shaq is still better than 100% of most. I'm in. pic.twitter.com/UcLpxNUktO — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) November 22, 2023

Dallas lost former Pro Bowler Leighton Vander Esch for the season while serious questions remain about his NFL future. Philadelphia is looking for help as Zach Cunningham deals with an injury. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reports that the Cowboys still view Leonard as a difference maker even after multiple back surgeries in recent years.

“Also as for Leonard’s visit with the Cowboys, my understanding is the feeling in Dallas is he can contribute,” Anderson detailed with a November 28 message on X. “Don’t read anything into Leonard not signing right away. Leonard is being given room right now to make a decision; though if Leonard chooses Dallas the current* expectation is that he would not play this weekend.”

Eagles Rumors: Shaq Leonard Visited With Nick Sirianni Who the Star Has a Relationship With From Their Time in Indy

Former Colts All Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard has arrived in Philly to meet with the Eagles at the NovaCare Complex. Security boss Dom DiSandro welcoming him. He will take a physical and meet with the team. pic.twitter.com/aFCVetLWUW — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 29, 2023

Leonard has relationships with several Cowboys players who he was teammates with in Indianapolis. The star defender also has a prior relationship with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni who was once an assistant for the Colts.

“Obviously, there’s a prior relationship there,” Sirianni said of Leonard’s visit to Philadelphia during a November 29 media session. “I was close with him when we were in Indy. Just thought you can learn so much from good players.

“Just think about how he went about how he attacked the day. And also, how he saw the game. As an offensive coach that was always good perspective talking to him.

“… It was good to be able to catch up with him, and relive some memories. But also just talk a little bit about what this building is like.”