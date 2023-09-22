Cowboys Urged to Trade for Disgruntled Bears $6.6 Million Playmaker

The Dallas Cowboys are off to a hot start but the recent string of injuries may put more pressure on the offense to put up points moving forward. Not everyone is convinced that the Cowboys have enough firepower at receiver to contend in the NFC.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine put together a list of the top potential trade targets for Dallas which includes Bears receiver Chase Claypool. The wideout is now on his second team while still being on a four-year, $6.6 million rookie contract.

“At best, he would be rejuvenated by playing for a winning team with a real chance to contend and emerge as yet another weapon for Dak Prescott,” Ballentine wrote on September 20, 2023. “At worst, his poor effort continues, and the Cowboys can cut bait at a relatively low cost.

“Claypool is a gifted receiver when he’s at his best. He is a big, physical presence who isn’t quite like anyone else the Cowboys have and would provide some insurance against an injury like the MCL sprain that held Brandin Cooks out of Week 2.”

Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool Could Be ‘Shipped Out of Town Again,’ Says Insider

The Steelers really got a high second round pick for Chase Claypool….😂 pic.twitter.com/h5TUelFNaj — PickensBurgh🫡 (Tino) (@PickensBurgh) September 14, 2023

Last November, the Bears acquired Claypool in a trade with the Steelers that ultimately sent Pittsburgh the No. 32 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Chicago may be having a bit of buyer’s remorse, because the Bears are already unhappy with what they are seeing from the playmaker.

“They were not happy with his effort last week [in Week 1], you see him miss blocking assignments,” Glazer said on September 17, per Steelers Depot. “It was really bad. After the game, so much so, he went upstairs and apologized to the GM Ryan Poles, apologized to the head coach, other coaches, other players as well. So, he is active today.

“They expect him to have his normal role, but they have put him on notice. ‘If you have this kind of effort again, you will then be deactivated and possibly even shipped out of town again.'”

Is Chase Claypool a Realistic Trade Target for the Dallas Cowboys?

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool has his first touchdown has a member of the Chicago Bears. pic.twitter.com/ZxSSRvOKmS — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) September 17, 2023

Would Claypool be a good fit for the Cowboys? It is time to examine whether Claypool could be a potential trade target for Dallas.

One thing that is important to note is that Michael Gallup has underwhelmed since returning last season from an ACL injury sustained during the 2021 season. Last season, the Cowboys attempted to lean on Gallup in the WR2 role alongside CeeDee Lamb, and the wideout posted 39 receptions for 424 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Dallas went out and traded for Brandin Cooks this offseason which meant Gallup was slated to slide over to the WR3 role potentially taking away some of the pressure. Through the first two games, Gallup has just two receptions for 13 yards. The production over these two seasons does not warrant the five-year, $57.5 million deal Gallup has with Dallas.

Claypool’s best season came during the receiver’s rookie year in 2020 notching 62 receptions for 873 yards and 9 touchdowns with the Steelers. The wideout had back-to-back seasons topping 800 receiving yards in Pittsburgh, but Claypool’s production has steadily declined since his inaugural pro season. Claypool will be a free agent in 2024 and would be a low risk move for Dallas even if the team’s secondary may be more of a pressing priority following Trevon Diggs’ season-ending injury.