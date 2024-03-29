Proposed Cowboys Trade With Bears Lands Breakout Running Back for Bargain

The Dallas Cowboys are still in the market for a veteran running back to replace Tony Pollard who is now with the Tennessee Titans. Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton put together a list of potential trades for the top contenders. The analyst’s proposal for the Cowboys has the team landing running back Khalil Herbert from the Chicago Bears for just a “late-round pick.”

“Who’s going to handle the lion’s share of carries out of the Dallas Cowboys backfield?” Moton pondered in a March 29, 2024 story titled, “1 Trade Each NFL Contender Should Consider to Fill Biggest Weakness.” “The Cowboys can answer that question with an early-round draft pick, but most teams use a committee of running backs in today’s NFL.

“…The Bears signed running back D’Andre Swift in free agency, and they selected Roschon Johnson in the fourth round of the 2023 draft. With new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron in place, Herbert, who has one year left on his deal, could be the odd man out,” Moton continued.

“Dallas should offer a late-round pick to Chicago for the Virginia Tech product, who could be a featured ball-carrier.”

Potential Cowboys Trade Target Khalil Herbert Is Averaging 4.9 Yards Per Carry

Herbert would give the Cowboys a potential breakout candidate given his limited opportunities with the Bears. The running back has averaged an impressive 4.9 yards per carry during his three NFL seasons.

Herbert posted 132 carries for 611 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns in 12 appearances, including nine starts. The playmaker added 20 receptions for 134 yards and a TD through the air.

Chicago selected Herbert in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft with the No. 217 overall pick. Herbert has spent his entire career with the Bears in a crowded backfield. The 25-year-old running back would have breakout potential in Dallas with a wide open running back group.

Herbert still has one season remaining on a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract. Not only would Dallas be giving up very little to land Herbert, but the running back comes with just a $1 million cap hit for 2024. The Cowboys would get a season to give Herbert a trial run as part of the solution in the backfield without having to make a long-term comittment.

Cowboys Rumors: Dalvin Cook & Ezekiel Elliott Both Have an Interest in Joining Dallas

The team’s lack of free agency activity points to Dallas likely addressing the position in the upcoming NFL draft. The Cowboys passed over a star-studded free agent group which included Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs and D’Andre Swift.

Dallas has limited veteran options remaining in free agency. The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reported that both Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook have an interest in signing with the Cowboys.

“Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook are two veteran options who stand to draw strong club consideration as free agency progresses,” Gehlken wrote in a March 26 story titled, “Ezekiel Elliott reunion, Dalvin Cook both options for Dallas Cowboys at RB.” “… Team owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones told The Dallas Morning News this week at the NFL’s annual meeting they could neither confirm nor deny interest in the running backs.

“While they declined to comment, anyone contemplating the Cowboys’ direction at the position would be wise to monitor the veteran running backs in conjunction with a rookie pick. Multiple people familiar with the players’ thinking told The News the veterans have interest in potentially signing with Dallas.”