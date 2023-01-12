Cowboys Could Trade for $54 Million 5-Time Pro Bowl Star, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys playoff fate has yet to be determined, but changes are sure to come if the team has another disappointing early postseason exit. One position to watch this offseason is what the Cowboys do at wide receiver. Dallas’ public flirtation with Odell Beckham Jr. means the front office could make a run at other playmakers heading into next season.

Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins is the latest NFL wideout to be discussed in trade rumors. The Score’s Jordan Schultz reported that Arizona will “try and trade All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.”

“Sources: #AZCardinals plan to try and trade All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins this offseason,” Schultz tweeted on January 10, 2023. “[Hopkins] has 2 yrs and $34.36M left on his contract and is likely to seek a new deal. Owner Michael Bidwill plans to express this to GM candidates.”

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin put together a list of the top possible landing spots for Hopkins with the Cowboys among the teams that could make a run at the star wideout. Benjamin added that “the financials would be the biggest challenge” for the Cowboys given Hopkins two-year, $54 million contract.

“They don’t necessarily need another big-money target, with CeeDee Lamb headlining their group, but there’s a reason they took a flyer on T.Y. Hilton after flirting with Odell Beckham Jr,” Benjamin wrote on January 11. “Adding a proven route-winner like Hopkins would theoretically take pressure off Michael Gallup as the No. 2, and when doesn’t Jerry Jones enjoy making a splash? The financials would be the biggest challenge, with Dallas boasting only $8.6M in projected cap space.”

Would the Cowboys Be Willing to Pay Hopkins’ $19.4 Million Salary?

Wise Cowboys fans will point out that the Cowboys opted to trade away Cooper and the $60 million he was owed for the next three years of his deal. There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical that Dallas is eager to trade for another expensive receiver who will be 31 when the 2023 season kicks off.

Hopkins is slated to have a $19.4 million salary next season, but his deal could be adjusted if a trade agreement is reached. The receiver’s salary drops down to $14.9 million for 2024 making him slightly less expensive than Cooper was when Dallas dealt the star last offseason.

Hopkins Has Missed Significant Time the Last 2 Seasons

Even bigger than the financial questions is how Dallas assesses Hopkins’ current playing abilities. Hopkins’ resume is as impressive as any NFL receiver including honors such as being a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

The star has missed significant time playing in a combined 19 games over the last two seasons. Hopkins served a six-game suspension which contributed to the star wideout playing in just nine games for 2022. The veteran notched 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns during these nine appearances this season. Hopkins was not helped by a struggling Cardinals offense which included Kyler Murray missing six games with various injuries.

The playmaker is two years removed from four straights seasons with more than 1,100 receiving yards. A Cowboys trade for Hopkins would be Dallas placing a bet that the receiver can regain his Pro Bowl form. The challenge is the Cowboys appear to want All-Pro production without paying Pro Bowl-type money.