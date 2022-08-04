Proposed Trade Sends Cowboys a Rival’s Former First-Round ‘Instant Juice’ WR

Whether the Dallas Cowboys make a wide receiver addition may depend on which member of the Jones family you are talking to about the potential roster move. After Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated the team had “no urgency” to make a receiver signing, his son Stephen Jones admitted the team was “looking to upgrade” at the position even before James Washington sustained a fractured foot.

Dallas 97.1 the Eagle’s Jeff Cavanaugh shared a few potential wide receiver trade target amid his August 4, 2022 training camp update. One of the more intriguing trades would be with the Eagles for former first-round selection Jalen Reagor. Cavanaugh suggests that the Cowboys may be able to land Reagor for just a future late-round pick.

“Jalen Reagor in Philadelphia,” Cavanaugh explained. “They acquired A.J. Brown, they’ve got DeVonta Smith. Quez Watkins is their third starter. They don’t love Jalen Reagor, and he hadn’t been real good for them, especially considering he was first-round pick. If you could take him on for a late-round pick, maybe. I might be interested.”

Reagor Was the No. 21 Pick of the 2020 NFL Draft

Beautiful throw by Carson Wentz for rookie WR Jalen Raegor's first NFL catch. 55 yards.

There have been plenty of veteran receiver options mentioned for the Cowboys to consider, including Odell Beckham Jr., T.Y. Hilton and Emmanuel Sanders. A deal for Reagor may be more intriguing for Dallas than signing a veteran given the wideout’s best NFL days could still be ahead.

The Eagles selected Reagor with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. During his 28 appearances in his first two seasons, Reagor notched 64 receptions for 695 yards and three touchdowns.

On paper, the Cowboys offense would be much more explosive for Reagor to have an opportunity to thrive. The speedy wideout would get a fresh start without the lofty expectations he has in Philadelphia that accompanies being a former first-round pick.

Heading Into the Draft, Reagor Was Described as an ‘Instant Juice’ Receiver

It also does not hurt that Reagor is a Texas native and had a standout career at TCU. Heading into the draft, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had the playmaker as his No. 7 ranked receiver with a second-round grade.

“A passionate competitor, Reagor is a high-performance athlete with the elusive traits and dynamic speed to be a home run threat before and after the catch,” Brugler wrote in his 2020 pre-draft guide. “Focus drops were a persistent issue on his tape, but he doesn’t wait for the football to find his hands, his hands go find the football.

“Overall, Reagor must improve the details of his routes and consistency of his catch radius, but he shows the instant juice and explosive athleticism to separate at the NFL level, projecting as a high-ceiling starter with impact potential as a returner.”

As things stand now, CeeDee Lamb has a lock on the team’s top receiver spot, but it is unclear who will line up next to the star when the Cowboys take on the Buccaneers in Week 1. Michael Gallup has not revealed a return timeline as he continues to get back to full strength after suffering an ACL injury that required offseason surgery. The Cowboys wideout has already admitted he will not be ready to start the season.

This means rookie Jalen Tolbert could be the team’s second wideout when the Cowboys begin the season. Reagor not only could assist the Cowboys this season but would be an upside play for the future as well.