Proposed Trade Sends Cowboys a Dolphins 18-TD Playmaker

The Dallas Cowboys could be in the market for a new running back this offseason. Both Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle will hit free agency in 2024. Their uncertain futures has prompted plenty of Cowboys rumors about potential replacement options.

Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey floated a couple possible options, including Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. The veteran is coming off a career year already posting 18 total touchdowns with four games remaining this season.

Tansey ponders if Miami would be willing to move Mostert for a “day 2 or day 3 draft pick.” The Dolphins also have De’Von Achane who could gain more touches without Mostert.

“Raheem Mostert is an older but less expensive option to consider on the running back trade market,” Tansey detailed in a December 13, 2023 article titled, “Hypothetical Trades Cowboys Must Consider in 2024 NFL Offseason.” “The Miami Dolphins may be willing to make De’Von Achane their No. 1 running back in the offseason and that could limit carries for the 31-year-old Mostert.

“Mostert showed throughout the season that he has not lost a step yet despite his age. The Cowboys could send a Day 2 or 3 draft pick to Miami for Mostert, who is only scheduled to make $2.3 million next season, per Spotrac,” Tansey continues.

“Dallas could replicate exactly what Miami is doing this season with Mostert and Achane. The Cowboys could select a late-round running back and hope he develops under Mostert as they look to find their stars of the future.”

Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert Is on a Team-Friendly 2-Year, $5.6 Million Contract

There are two ways to look at Mostert’s future in Miami. After an early career that was derailed by injuries, Mostert has had two straight seasons of stellar health.

There could be some “sell high” thought for the Dolphins front office. Yet, would it be worth a mid-round pick for Miami to lose Mostert’s production?

Mostert is also on a team-friendly two-year, $5.6 million contract. The running back will have $3.3 million cap hit in 2024, more than reasonable given his level of production.

Heading into Week 15, Mostert has 183 carries for 924 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. Mostert also added 22 receptions for 170 yards and 2 TDs through the air.



Will the Dallas Cowboys Draft a Running Back Instead of Re-Signing Tony Pollard?

It is easy to see why this type of a deal would be appealing to the Cowboys. Dallas would land one of the NFL’s top running backs with a $3.3 million cap hit for 2024. It still feels unlikely the Dolphins would want to deal one of their top offensive producers.

Regardless, Dallas faces a decision at running back as the team is unlikely willing to spend $10 million for one player at the position in 2024. Pollard is playing on the $10 million franchise tag this season.

The playmaker has had some inconsistencies this season but is starting to round into form. Pollard has scored three touchdowns in the last four games. Dallas could attempt to bring Pollard back on a more reasonable deal.

The most affordable option for the Cowboys is to use an early draft pick on a running back who could be the potential starter. Dallas has several key players heading for contract extensions, including Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. The Cowboys will be forced to part with some players if Dallas wants to keep the core intact.