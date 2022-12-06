Cowboys Give Grim Update on Odell Beckham Jr. Signing

Just days after gushing over Odell Beckham Jr., Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took a different tone when discussing the chances the team will sign the playmaker. Jones admitted he is “not confident at all” in signing Beckham without the receiver working out for the team.

Beckham took official visits with the Giants, Bills and Cowboys but is not expected to work out for any of the three franchises. The wideout has not played since the Super Bowl where he sustained an ACL injury. Beckham’s visit with the Cowboys will continue on Tuesday, December 6 with the wideout expected to meet with some of the Dallas players.

“Well, I’m not confident, at all. So, that’s the issue,” Jones explained during a December 6, 2022 interview on 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ.” “Now, we all realize that issue of health, that issue of availability, is here every time. Just this one is very obvious and very pointed towards his injury that occurred last year in the Super Bowl. So, we’ve got a good beat on that, we’ve got a great read on his career.

“It’s not like a draft pick coming at you, we’ve got a lot of history here and you take a good look at everything. Not only the obvious, and that’s his performance, but also any issues regarding health. So, all of this, we’ve got to come in with our eyes wide open and it has to be addressed and that’s when you see if you can make a deal or not.”

Beckham on Joining Cowboys: ‘It’s a Good Possibility’

Dallas fans chanting O-B-J for Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/3oD25TuVzu — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 6, 2022

Beckham was spotted sitting courtside alongside Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs during the December 5 Suns-Mavericks game. The veteran receiver took a different approach than Jones calling it a “good possibility” that he ends up wearing a star on his helmet.

“I asked Odell Beckham Jr. what the Cowboys’ chances are of signing him. ‘It’s a good possibility,’ he said with a million dollar smile,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon tweeted on December 5.

Cowboys fans should take Jones’ words with a grain of salt until Beckham reveals his decision. Jones could be doing a bit of negotiating with Beckham through the media.

This would not be the first time this season that the Cowboys roster moves did not match what Jones discussed publicly. Dallas did not close on a deadline day deal despite Jones indicating the team was close to striking a trade.

Jones on Possibility of OBJ Not Signing: ‘There’s Not Disappointment Here’

Odell Beckham sitting courtside in Dallas for Suns/Mavs! #NBACelebRow⭐ pic.twitter.com/xSGDVelWqm — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2022

Jones added that there would not be disappointment if the Cowboys do not sign Beckham. This is a remarkably different approach than Jones had after Dallas’ win over Indianapolis when the Cowboys owner admitted he was looking for reasons to sign the playmaker.

“There’s not a failure here,” Jones remarked. “I’m talking about the actual signing or not signing, there’s not disappointment here.”

The Cowboys have maintained that the team is unlikely to sign Beckham if the receiver is unable to play in 2022. Jones did not reveal if Beckham has given the team an update on his status for this season.

“I don’t think it’s necessary for us to have success with this team and in the playoff, but it would be a positive,” Jones told reporters on December 4. “I want this to work. I want it to work. That means I’m going to be trying to make it work. So, I’m going to be looking for reasons to do, not reasons not to do.”