Insider Reveals New Details on Cowboys’ Offer to Star Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys are not only looking to add Odell Beckham Jr., but the franchise would like to sign the star to a multi-year deal, per CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson. The challenge is the Cowboys are pushing for a “reasonable” contract, but it remains to be seen what the numbers will look like for a playmaker coming off multiple ACL injuries.

“I’m told one thing the Cowboys are also waiting for with OBJ’s visit is to learn his contract desires more specifically,” Anderson tweeted on November 30. “In advance of his arrival Dec 5th, a league source told me it’s ‘feasible’ for Dallas to offer OBJ a multi-year deal ‘if (the) numbers are reasonable.’ …The league source also added that there is ‘still work to be figured out.'”

In response, Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill pondered whether Beckham’s desire is for a contract similar to Michael Gallup (five years, $57 million) or in the Tyreek Hill top-tier range (four years, $120 million). Regardless, Anderson sees Cowboys owner Jerry Jones making a lucrative deal happen in order to land Beckham.

“Well, seeing as though Jerry Jones made it obvious in recent comments that he wants OBJ basically now & for this season (clearly sending a message—which lets me know he’s aware of the considerations) I think Jones will end being the one to figure out what that’s worth to him. 💰,” Anderson added.

NFL Scout: ‘Odell’s Going to Dallas’

Heavy Sports NFL insider Matt Lombardo provided a detailed breakdown of how the league views the Odell sweepstakes. One AFC scout sees Beckham sliding into Amari Cooper’s old role with the Cowboys.

“Odell’s going to Dallas. He won’t bring much this year,” the scout remarked. “It’s a signing for the future. When he’s fully healthy, he’s going to be exactly what Amari Cooper was for that offense in Dallas.”

Even if Beckham plays this season, not everyone is convinced the wideout will make a major impact during the Cowboys postseason run. One NFC pro personnel director noted there are “a lot of risks” with Dallas adding Beckham.

“It sounds like Odell’s headed to Dallas,” the exec detailed. “I’m not really sure what he does for them this year, though. I don’t know where he is health-wise. There are a lot of unknowns and a lot of risks with a signing like this. Could be a good move for them, or could wind up being nothing.”

Cowboys Will Not Sign OBJ If the WR Cannot Play This Season

The Cowboys have not been deterred by Beckham’s odd plane incident over the weekend, but Jones made it clear that Beckham will not be wearing a Dallas uniform if the wideout cannot play this season. Beckham’s contract demands combined with his availability both loom large ahead of the playmaker’s December 5 meeting with the Cowboys.

“Well, we have to have this year,” Jones noted during a November 29 appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ.” “We have to have this year. It’s very important. The things we do are to have him impact this year, so this year has to be a big part of it.

“This year, of course, we have six regular season games and the playoffs, we’ve got in my mind almost of the whole show ahead of us. We’ve got to have a situation where he can really contribute now.”