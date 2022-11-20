Cowboys to Meet With 3-Time Pro Bowler Amid Rival’s Interest: Report

The Dallas Cowboys’ pursuit of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is intensifying as the team will meet with the playmaker after Thanksgiving, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Beckham is also expected to visit the Giants as the two NFC East squads have emerged as the favorites to land the former Pro Bowler with the only scheduled meetings.

“The Cowboys and Giants have emerged as two of the favorites to sign free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who plans to visit both NFC East rivals after this week’s Thanksgiving holiday, per sources,” Rapoport and Pelissero wrote on November 20, 2022. “These are the only known visits scheduled for Beckham, though he could take others before making a decision on where to sign.”

Beckham Is Seeking a Similar Deal to Gallup: Report

From @NFLGameDay: FA WR Odell Beckham Jr plans to visit the #Cowboys and #Giants after Thanksgiving.

Dallas has been vocal about their desire to add Beckham to the team’s roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Beckham is seeking a prorated deal similar to the five-year, $57 million contract that Michael Gallup signed last offseason. Pelissero and Rapoport previously reported that Beckham is seeking a multi-year deal with his next team.

“Beckham is expected to be seeking a deal that would pay him similarly on a prorated basis to the deals signed last offseason by fellow wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Williams, each of whom makes an average of $20 million per year,” Schefter noted on November 20. “If Beckham were to play the final quarter of the season at similar prorated pay, he could make about $5 million.

“Other teams believed to be in the mix for Beckham include the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers. Teams that likely have fallen out of the discussion due to their struggles this season include the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers.”

OBJ’s Medical Checkup Is the ‘Final Box to Check’ for Dallas

"We'll just roll up our sleeves and see if there is an opportunity for us to put a star on Odell's helmet."@DallasCowboys Executive VP Stephen Jones on the possibility of signing WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham has not played since sustaining an ACL injury during the Rams’ Super Bowl victory over the Bengals. The wideout’s medical checkup is “considered the final box to check” for the Cowboys, per Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken.

“The medical is most important on any Odell Beckham Jr. visit with Cowboys,” Gehlken tweeted. “They already feel certain he would be a strong fit in locker room. In-person look at knee, which is coming off February surgery for torn left ACL, is considered the final box to check.”

Cowboys coaches, players and front office members have all publicly campaigned for Beckham to come to Big D. Dallas star running back Ezekiel Elliott admitted “we want OBJ.” Outside of CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown, the Dallas receiver group has largely been a disappointment this season.

“I’m friends with OBJ, he definitely will fit in this locker room,” Elliott explained during his November 10 media availability. “I don’t know if there’ll be guys that wouldn’t fit in this locker room. We got a good group of guys, but he definitely will fit in. He’s a competitor, plays hard and obviously very talented. So, I mean, shoot we want OBJ.”