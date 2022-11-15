Cowboys Facing ‘Coin Flip’ with NFC East Rival to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys‘ pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. is heating up as the free agent finishes his recovery, but they may be facing a key rival for his signature.

The pressure of success feels like it has heightened the need for the wide receiver, as the Cowboys are reeling from an overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers and falling to 6-3 on the season.

But one heartbreak could follow another, according to Beckham’s mentor. In an interview with the New York Post, longtime advocate to OBJ Nelson Stewart revealed his “coin flip” outlook on the wide receiver’s next step in free agency.

“If I’m a betting man right now,” Stewart said. “I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas. It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York. And you can certainly say the Giants have the most intrigue with Odell’s old coach.”

The Cowboys losing out on OBJ to the Giants would be a stinging blow, as the Dallas roster has made it very clear they want him on the roster. For the record, the Cowboys are set to face the Giants in less than two weeks.

Dallas Needs WR Help

It’s difficult to place too much blame on quarterback Dak Prescott and the wide receivers for a somewhat lukewarm passing offense. Prescott missed several weeks with injury, and the team has leaned into its running backs in terms of offensive identity.

But the success of Tony Pollard and issues at QB don’t fully explain the fact that WR CeeDee Lamb has over double the receiving yards of the Dallas WR with the second-most amount of yards. According to Pro Football Reference, Lamb has 706 receiving yards to Noah Brown’s 342 receiving yards.

In fact, receivers outside of Lamb have totaled just 556 receiving yards. That’s about 62 yards per game. Some of that production is on Prescott, but some of it has to be credited to a lack of viable options at the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver spots.

Cowboys Address Beckham After Packers Game

It may seem like a no-brainer for Dallas to sign Beckham considering their 6-3 start and a clear need for wide receiver help. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t believe it isn’t as simple as it sounds.

In an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jones broke down the situation.

“In this particular case, start by asking, ‘Why is it that you’re able to sign him?’ Ask that question, ‘Why?’ Well, because he’s not on a team. At this time of year? A player of that caliber? That’s rare,” Jones said, according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Trading is over. Well, it’s because we’re dealing with a situation where he is free. Free, but potentially very capable of helping a team right now win and play at a high level. That will tell you alone it is a rarefied set of circumstances, and those don’t just happen or this wouldn’t be possible.”

Jerry Jones would like to see Odell Beckham Jr. on the Cowboys. So, why isn't he signed yet? Jones today on @1053thefan: pic.twitter.com/JagZXqWCMW — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 15, 2022

Jones makes it sound like the Cowboys are remaining patient and dubious over a signing. That’s not the fervent attitude that is following the story but it may be the outlook Dallas needs to actually land OBJ over someone like the Giants.