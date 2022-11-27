NFL Hall of Famer: Odell Beckham Jr. Needs to Sign With Cowboys to ‘Win a Ring’

The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones always have lofty aspirations and signing Odell Beckham Jr. could be the next step in realizing those goals.

Dallas is off to an 8-3 start and is currently on a two-game win streak after impressive wins over the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are eager to get even better by adding Beckham after he completes his recovery from an ACL injury.

For NFL Hall of Famer and Undisputed pundit Shannon Sharpe, OBJ has to go to Dallas if winning another Super Bowl ring is his primary goal. Sharpe admits that Beckham signing with the Giants would be a great “homecoming,” but that his best chance to win is with the Cowboys.

“If Odell wants to win a ring, he’ll go to Dallas,” Sharpe said on November 23. “If he wants a homecoming, he’ll go to the Giants, but he’s not winning a championship in New York… “I don’t know how a team can do a better pitch than what Dallas has done. [Dak] Prescott, [Jerry] Jones, and [Micah] Parsons all reaching out. It’s a no-brainer that Dallas (is) the best option.”

The Cowboys have been fervent in their recruiting, but Beckham is yet to make his decision and is taking his time with his visits to his three options, which includes the Buffalo Bills.

OBJ Making Visits

While Dallas fans may want Beckham on the roster sooner rather than later, it’s clear that the receiver is doing his due diligence with his recovery as well as his planned visits.

As Heavy’s Jonathan Adams recently covered, Beckham is planning to visit in early December. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer was first to report OBJ’s schedule this week.

“The Cowboys right now are tentatively scheduled to meet with Odell, not this Monday, but the following Monday, December 5th,” Glazer said on the pre-game coverage of the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving win over the Giants.

Afterward, CBS Sports reporter Josina Anderson confirmed the initial news of the visits and then revealed that Beckham would first be visiting the Bills, followed by the Giants and then the Cowboys last.

That doesn’t necessarily harm or hurt the Cowboys, but it does make the waiting a bit more difficult for Dallas fans.

Cowboys Believe Beckham Can ‘Help’

At this point, Jones and the Cowboys aren’t playing coy with their interest in OBJ after his first “visit” which was a digital meeting between the player and the franchise.

When interviewed about the visit, Jones explained that Beckham can “help” but the issue is making sure he “fits” what Dallas is trying to achieve.

“Well, I don’t want to make comparisons [to Deion Sanders and Charles Haley], but Odell could help us, I believe that right now,” Jones said to reporters. “Now, we’ve got to make it fit and that’s the challenge. …I think just the general ‘how we make this fit’ and all of that. Availability is huge, but the financial part of it is really huge, too.”

OBJ has made it known that he wants a multi-year contract, and that could end up being a breaking point for the Cowboys based on Jones’ comments.