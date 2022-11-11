Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Breaks Silence on Players Recruiting Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys do have an important matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but all the conversation is centered around Odell Beckham Jr.

The 30-year-old free agent wide receiver is preparing for his NFL comeback after a torn ACL in last year’s Super Bowl, and some of the Cowboys’ biggest stars haven’t been shy in their recruiting efforts of the former Los Angeles Rams star.

On November 11, Dallas owner Jerry Jones offered his thoughts after seeing defensive end Micah Parsons and running back Ezekiel Elliott. Speaking to 105.3 The Fan, Jones says that he “loves” seeing his players call out to Beckham.

“I love it,” Jones said according to Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein. “At the end of the day, winning the game, winning the next one and winning when you get to the playoffs, is the overriding thing… That’s what makes this thing so exciting. Whatever it takes.”

It’s an interesting quote from Jones, as he doesn’t say anything about making an effort to sign the free-agent wide receiver, but is also encouraging his players’ recruiting efforts.

Dak Prescott Speaks on Beckham Recruitment

While Elliott and Parsons have been more up-front about their desire for Beckham to join the Cowboys, the latest comments from starting quarterback Dak Prescott were a bit more muted.

As Heavy’s Jonathan Adams covered, Prescott spoke to the media on November 10 and said that he understands Beckham’s situation is a convoluted one and that he has plenty of interested teams.

“Anytime you have a chance to add a talent like that and knowing Odell, knowing his resume, it’s exciting,” Prescott said to the media. “But understand it’s also a business and there’s, I’m sure, 31 other teams that would like to add him as well.”

Dallas is likely wanting to avoid a bidding war for Beckham’s services, but there may not be much they can do to avoid it. The wide receiver is apparently interested in a multi-year deal as well, which may end up being a problem for the Cowboys.

Cowboys and OBJ Still Have ‘Hurdle’

With the amount of buzz surrounding OBJ and the Cowboys, it’s hard to imagine a situation where Dallas doesn’t end up signing the former New York Giants star. However, the two sides may end up staying apart due to what they want out of a partnership.

According to Star-Telegram reporter Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys and Beckham are still a ways apart from a deal. This is partially due to OBJ still recovering from his injury, but also due to the receiver wanting a multi-year deal.

“Per source, nothing is imminent between the Cowboys and Beckham,” Hill Jr. wrote on November 9. “Still don’t know when he will be ready and his wish for a multi-year deal coming off an ACL remains a hurdle.”

Adding Beckham is more about what he can do in the playoffs, but Dallas is entering a difficult stretch starting with this Sunday’s road game against the Green Bay Packers, before welcoming the now 7-1 Minnesota Vikings and then playing the 6-2 Giants.