Cowboys Have Change of Heart on Landing New Star: Report

The Dallas Cowboys’ courtship of Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be coming to an end following the Brandin Cooks trade. According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Cowboys are likely out of the Beckham sweepstakes after adding Cooks with team sources admitting that landing both players would be “hard” to pull off.

“The trade for WR Brandin Cooks likely takes the Cowboys out of the competition for OBJ, per source,” Werder tweeted on March 19, 2023. “’Hard to do Cooks and OBJ.’”

Beckham has been vocal about the difference between the contract he is seeking and what the market that the playmaker has found so far in free agency.

“They wanna try Mouton but pay box wine price for it 😭😭😭😂,” Beckham tweeted on March 16.

The star shot down Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio report that Beckham is seeking $20 million annually. Whatever number Beckham has in mind, the wideout has clearly yet to find the type of lucrative deal he is expecting.

“I’m just so confused where the quote is from me tht said I want 20…..😭🙄all I’m sayin is 4 AINT enough,” Beckham added with a March 18 tweet.

The Cowboys Had ‘Positive Discussions’ With Odell Beckham Jr. Prior to Trading for Brandin Cooks

The Cowboys remained in contact with Beckham throughout free agency despite skipping the wideout’s workout for NFL teams. Prior to the Cooks deal, The Score’s Jordan Schultz reported that the Cowboys had “positive discussions” with Beckham adding that the franchise “would like to make it work.”

“2x All-Pro WR Odell Beckham Jr. has had positive discussions with the Cowboys, sources tell @theScore,” Schultz tweeted on March 16. “There are several teams interested, but Dallas would like to make it work. I’m told OBJ is seeking a multi-year contract.”

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that teams interested in signing Beckham were waiting to see how the wide receiver market took shape in free agency. Beckham has been a free agent dating back to last offseason but has yet to sign with a team. It will be interesting to see what kind of deal Beckham lands given the playmaker did not take a snap in 2022.

“Several teams continue to show interest in Odell Beckham Jr. and are in touch with OBJ’s reps,” Russini detailed on March 16. “Some are waiting to see how the WR market settles but I’ve spoken with a few teams today who are hoping they can land the star WR.”

The Bills Are a Contender to Land OBJ, Says Insider

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been infatuated with Beckham dating back to last season and is sure to keep sparking rumors even if Dallas is now an unrealistic landing spot. According to Schultz, the Bills have emerged as a top contender to sign Beckham as Buffalo is one of the few teams the wideout visited last season.

“Bills have also checked in on Odell Beckham, Jr., source says,” Schultz tweeted on March 18. “There’s been real interest in the past – inc dinner at Josh Allen’s house, so this isn’t a surprise. The price would have to make sense, but Buffalo is worth monitoring as another potential OBJ suitor.”