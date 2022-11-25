Cowboys Set Meeting Date With Odell Beckham as Finalists Revealed: Report

The Dallas Cowboys continue to have their eyes on signing Odell Beckham Jr. with the team set to host an in-person meeting with the star playmaker on December 5, per Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer. The NFL insider also reported that the Giants plan to “huddle” after the Thanksgiving rivalry matchup to set a meeting date with Beckham as well.

“Obviously, they are two of the frontrunners for his services and now his schedule is becoming a little bit more clear,” Glazer detailed on the November 24 edition of the “NFL on Fox” prior to the Cowboys-Giants game. “The Cowboys right now are tentatively scheduled to meet with Odell, not this Monday, but the following Monday, December 5th. Giants brass, they are going to huddle after today’s game to figure out whether to meet with him this coming week or the week after as well. But Odell certainly keeping his eye on this game.”

OBJ Is Also Planning to Meet With the Bills: Report

Kicking off Thanksgiving with @NFLonFOX ! Talking about @obj’s busy schedule and upcoming meeting with the @dallascowboys in early December, as well as the @Giants in the coming weeks. OBJ will certainly be tuning into this game today! pic.twitter.com/yhSvhZGA5Z — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) November 24, 2022

According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, Beckham plans to meet with the Bills in addition to the Giants and Cowboys. The star receiver plans to meet with New York first followed by Buffalo and Dallas, per Anderson.

“Current order for OBJ’s free agent visits in early December: Giants, Bills, Cowboys,” Anderson tweeted on November 24. “Conversations continue with the Chiefs & Ravens as well.”

It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys will make Beckham an offer that will allow the team to win out over the other contenders. Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill previously reported that Beckham’s preference is not to play in a cold weather city which would seem to give Dallas an advantage over the other finalists.

“Its my understanding that Odell Beckham prefers not to play in a cold weather city,” Hill tweeted on November 8. “He will for the right deal. But he prefers to be somewhere warm, especially coming off this ACL. The ball is in the Cowboys court #DallasCowboys.”

Jones on Beckham: ‘Odell Could Help Us’

After what was being dubbed as the “Odell Bowl” between the Cowboys and Giants, Beckham went viral for his reaction to the game. The playmaker wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving while adding a crying with laughter emoji.

“Happy Thanksgiving 👀 😂🤟🏾,” Beckham noted in a November 24 tweet.

When asked about the report of the scheduled meeting, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated he had a “good visit” with Beckham on Thanksgiving. Jones later clarified that the meeting was not in-person.

“We had a good visit today,” Jones explained during his Thanksgiving media session on November 24.

The Cowboys owner admitted he did not know if Beckham would be able to suit up this season, but the team is expected to find out after meeting with the wideout. Jones cited Beckham’s medical status as well as the financial details as two of the main factors in the decision to potentially add the playmaker.

“Well, I don’t want to make comparisons [to Deion Sanders and Charles Haley], but Odell could help us, I believe that right now,” Jones added. “Now, we’ve got to make it fit and that’s the challenge. …I think just the general ‘how we make this fit’ and all of that. Availability is huge, but the financial part of it is really huge, too.”