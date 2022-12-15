Cowboys Boss Jerry Jones Firm 2-Word Statement on Odell Beckham

The Dallas Cowboys still appear to be weighing the idea of signing veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and a decision could be coming soon.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been very open about his admiration for Beckham during his team’s recruitment of the three-time Pro Bowler.

However, things hit a snag once they saw Beckham up close, realizing that he might not be as far along in his recovery from a torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl as anticipated.

While it’s caused some questions about Beckham’s fit in Dallas, Jones teased that a move could be coming soon.

“Stand by,” Jones said from the NFL owners meetings earlier in the week. “This thing could break.”

When Beckham visited the team on December 5, he did not work out and it did not sound like he would be able to get on the field at any point during the regular season. If brought in, Beckham would strictly be an addition for a playoff run.

But the idea of seeing a player of Beckham’s stature — both on and off the field — with a star on the side of the helmet intrigues Jones

“Great players make great plays. Great ones make exceptional plays,” Jones said. “And so I hope we advance here where a handful of great plays, if I may be arm waving about it, could be the difference in a world championship.”

Cowboys Addition of Hilton Doesn’t Eliminate OBJ

The Cowboys did make a move at wide receiver this week, adding T.Y. Hilton to a unit that includes CeeDee Lamb, Micahel Gallup, Noah Brown and James Washington. Unlike Beckham, Hilton is someone who is ready to hit the ground running.

“I think he can help. Now [this week against Jacksonville],” Jones said of Hilton. “He came in really in shape. And he’s got all that experience.”

Why Beckham is a flashier name, Hilton carries a strong resume in his own right. He reeled off five 1,000-yard seasons in Indianapolis, including 2016 when he led the league in receiving yards. The key will be staying healthy, especially after being out to start the year. He played just 10 games for the Colts last season, catching 23 balls for 331 yards.

Hilton said he had suitors but felt the Cowboys were the right fit for him.

“I got a lot of calls,” Hilton said. “I told my agent if I get the right call, right team, right situation — I’m interested. I feel like this is the right situation for me.”

Beckham Wants Long-Term Home at Next Stop

Another sticking point in the negotiations with Beckham could be the length of the contract he wants. The 30-year-old Beckham has been very transparent that he wants an extended stay at wherever his next stop is.

“Whether it’s Buffalo, Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, or reunion with the Giants,” he told Complex Sports. “I want to be able to spill these last three or four years into these next three or fours into something where I can buy a home, like somewhere I can call home.”

Beckham went through some rough years in Cleveland after a trade from the Giants in 2019, managing just 114 catches for 1,586 yards in 29 games.

After an ugly ending with the Browns that resulted in his release, Beckham signed with the Rams and became a significant contributor during their Super Bowl run. Beckham caught 48 passes for 593 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games, including four postseason contests.