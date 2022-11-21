Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Cowboys Fans into Frenzy After Vikings Game

The Dallas Cowboys put together one of the most dominant road wins in franchise history and free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has taken notice.

Dallas dismantled the Minnesota Vikings 40-3 at US Bank Field, putting together their most complete performance of the season against a team that was 8-1 coming into Sunday.

After the final plays in Minneapolis, Beckham took to Twitter to seemingly acknowledge that he watched the win.

“They went krazy today [eye balls emoji,]” Beckham posted on November 20.

While his words don’t explicitly mention Dallas or any team, the response from Cowboys star Micah Parsons definitely makes it seem like OBJ could only be talking about the big win.

“Come on then!” Parsons replied just a few minutes after Beckham’s post.

The conversation ended there, but it was still enough of a tease to make Cowboys fans even more excited for the potential arrival of OBJ.

OBJ ‘Misses’ Giants Teammate, Dallas Fans Respond to WR

Parsons and Beckham’s interaction could be a clue to the receiver’s free agency choice, but it could also be a red herring. In response to Beckham’s Tweet, former NFL veteran Charles James II responded if he would be “dancing on the star” soon.

OBJ gave a response that most Cowboys fans don’t want to hear: “ I miss @saquon.”

🤐🤐🤐🤐 I miss @saquon — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 21, 2022

As Heavy previously covered, it seems like Beckham is choosing between the Cowboys and the New York Giants. This shoutout to Giants RB Saquon Barkley definitely lends credit to that idea.

Meanwhile, Dallas fans responded to Beckham. Most were trying to encourage the free agent to join the Cowboys, unsurprisingly.

“We talking SB. Come to Dallas @obj,” @FrankieJay_ responded.

One of Cowboys’ more famous fans, video game streamer and YouTuber @Cloakzy, even pitched in on the recruiting efforts.

“welcome aboard the dallas Super Bowl train good to have you WR1,” the streamer Tweeted to OBJ.

Additionally, @demcowboysfan replied to Beckham with a message and a photo edit of the receiver in a Cowboys jersey alongside quarterback Dak Prescott.

“Soon you will too bro. Believe it. Come be a cowboy legend,” the Dallas fan Tweeted.

Soon you will too bro. Believe it. Come be a cowboy legend. pic.twitter.com/vYPmbtESPv — Stephen Jones' Cap Space (@demcowboysfan) November 21, 2022

Beckham didn’t reply to any fans, and at the time of writing his “krazy” post has 65,700 favorites on Twitter.

Cowboys’ Passing Offense Still Needs WR

With 276 passing yards and two touchdowns, Prescott had a great rebound to a poor ending of the Green Bay Packers loss the previous week. However, it wasn’t due to the Cowboys’ wide receivers stepping up their production.

Running back Tony Pollard led the team in receiving yards with 106 and two scores to boot, while Dallas’ three starting wide receivers failed to break the 50-yard mark in the game. CeeDee Lamb (45 yards,) Noah Brown (42 yards,) and Michael Gallup (41 yards) all made contributions, but no one in the group had an explosive day.

It’s hard to be especially critical after a 40-3 win, but those numbers also encourage the addition of Beckham. Even on a majorly positive day for the offense, the Cowboys still need help in the wide receiver group.