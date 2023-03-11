Cowboys Feelings on WR Odell Beckham Revealed After Skipping Workout

The Dallas Cowboys did not attend Odell Beckham Jr.’s workout on Friday but still have interest in the veteran wide receiver.

Beckham held the private workout for teams in Arizona, showing off the progress he’s made in a return from a torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl LVI. Not a lot of news came out of the workout but Josina Anderson of CBS Sports shared a short clip of Beckham making a one-handed grab.

“He said it felt really good to make key catches right in front of the scouts and to be able to show all the hard work he’s putting in to comeback hard again,” Anderson tweeted. “Exciting things to come!”

The Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens were the teams in attendance to see Beckham workout.

Jerry Jones Meets With Odell Beckham’s Mom

While the Cowboys were not present for the workout but Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram says the team is still interested in signing Beckham. Hill cited a conversation owner Jerry Jones had with Beckham’s mother, Heather Van Norman.

“The Cowboys did not send anyone to Odell Beckham Jr’s workout in Phoenix. But that doesn’t reflect a lack of interest,” Hill tweeted. “They are comfortable with the player. Jerry Jones was wowed by his momma. It will come down to finances and there are other teams in the mix.”

The Cowboys are clearly still clearly doing their homework on Beckham if they’re talking to family members. And Jones came away impressed.

“I did have a very impressive (conversation) with the most important one in this whole proposition. That’s his mother,” Jones said, per Hill. “It was really easy for me to see where Odell got a lot of his pluses. She was very impressive. You can see where he gets a lot of the things he has.”

Cowboys Have Been Vocal in Pursuit of Beckham

The Cowboys have probably been the most aggressive team pursuing Beckham. At one point during the season, Jones made it sound like a signing was imminent.

“Odell’s going to join us,” Jones said, per USA Today’s Jarrett Bell. “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”

The Cowboys were ultimately not comfortable with where Beckham was in his return timeline to sign him. Instead, Dallas turned to another veteran, T.Y. Hilton, to fill the spot. But Cowboys’ interest in Beckham has already been part of the conversation this offseason.

“Oh, absolutely,” executive vice president Stephen Jones said from the Senior Bowl in February when asked if the team was still interested in Beckham. “We brought Odell Beckham Jr. in for a visit [and] decided he wasn’t ready to play. [But] that’s the way we left it with him. Get ready to play, and then let’s revisit. We obviously had an interest for a reason.”

Beckham has some health questions to answer but can be a contributor in the right situation. With the Rams, Beckham appeared in 12 total games — including the postseason — notching 48 catches for 593 yards and seven touchdowns.