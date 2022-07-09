Proposed Cowboys Trade Sends TE to Steelers for ‘Mismatch’ WR

With just days until training camp, there may not be a better time for the Dallas Cowboys to make a trade for a wide receiver.

Throughout the spring and summer, the Cowboys have been linked to free agency and trade moves for a receiver but the team has yet to add a name like WR Julio Jones despite being liked by Vegas to make a move.

While a blockbuster addition is on the table, a more sensible move for Dallas would be finding a player with upside and could arrive for cheap. In terms of potential wide receivers that stand out, a great idea would be Pittsburgh Steelers WR Miles Boykin.

Boykin finds himself in Pittsburgh after three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, in which he showed flashes of potential but did not live up to his billing. However, his arrival to the Steelers in April was followed by the team selecting two receivers (George Pickens and Calvin Austin) in the first four rounds of the 2022 NFL draft, tentatively pushing him down the depth chart.

If the Cowboys are still looking to improve their wide receiver room, Boykin would be an affordable trade target with established potential. Conversely, the Cowboys have depth at the tight end position and could trade one in a player swap that would be a win for both sides.

Boykin Heads to Steelers After Baltimore Issues

Coming out of Notre Dame, there was a lot to like about Boykin. NFL.com labeled him as a receiver with “mismatch potential,” and his 6’4″ height plus a 4.42 in the 2019 NFL Combine 40-yard dash solidified him on draft boards.

The Ravens selected Boykin in the third round of that year’s draft, but being in an exciting offense like Baltimore’s seemed to hinder Boykin. QB Lamar Jackson and the team’s rushing attack took center focus, while passing targets over 2019 and 2020 were primarily directed toward Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews.

In fact, Boykin was targeted just 55 times over 32 appearances in those seasons. PFR shows that the averages per reception are actually fairly good, as Boykin brought down 33 receptions for 464 receiving yards over those two years for an average 14.6 yards per catch. He also caught seven touchdowns, meaning that he was averaging a TD every five receptions.

Despite strong averages, Boykin could not break into the offense and a hamstring injury forced him to start 2021 on the IR. He recovered and made eight appearances, but only played a handful of snaps and made one catch for six yards.

How a Trade Between Steelers and Cowboys Would Look

The impressive averages and athletic profile of Boykin are huge plusses, but his stock is still very low after the way things ended in Baltimore. The Steelers won him in the waiver wire last April so there is demand for the receiver, but he’s far from his NFL draft billing.

That’s why a player swap makes sense for the Cowboys, as the team likely wouldn’t want to give up many assets for a player like Boykin. That’s where tight end Sean McKeon appears as a suitable trade piece.

With the addition of TE Jake Ferguson in the 2022 NFL draft and Jeremy Sprinkle in free agency, the Cowboys now have two top-end backups for starting TE Dalton Schultz. McKeon’s blocking prowess is a worthwhile skill, but Sprinkle has also made money in the NFL with that same talent, while Ferguson also impressed as a blocker while at Wisconsin.

The Cowboys can elevate their wide receiver group further with Boykin locking in the No. 5 or No. 6 spot, while the Steelers get an excellent blocking tight end that still has plenty of upside, as McKeon is still 24 years old.