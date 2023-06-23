Former Giants Receiver Rips Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Former New York Giants receiver Plaxico Burress had some harsh words for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, saying the team can’t win with him under center.

Prescott is coming off an interesting year where he led the league in interceptions despite missing five games, tossing 15 in the regular season and two more in the playoffs.

The turnovers were an issue but Prescott still has some qualities of a top-tier quarterback. He passed for 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns, despite the Cowboys lacking depth at wide receiver.

The Cowboys are heavily invested in Prescott as their signal-caller and could add to that investment soon with a lucrative extension. However, Burress does not think the Cowboys can hoist the Lombardi Trophy with Prescott as the quarterback.

“Dak Prescott has reached his ceiling as a quarterback,” Buress said during an appearance on “The Carton Show.” “They can win with Dak Prescott but they won’t win a championship.”

"Dak Prescott has reached his ceiling as a QB with the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys won't win a championship with him." — @plaxicoburress pic.twitter.com/KfK6blvv0d — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) June 20, 2023

Prescott is 2-4 in the postseason, recently picking up his second win by knocking off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. But Prescott was not sharp in a Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, tossing a pair of interceptions and managing just 206 yards against the stingy unit. In his career, Prescott has tossed 11 postseason touchdowns to five interceptions.

Dak Prescott Confident in Cowboys’ Chances

Dak Prescott on @dfwticket on the Cowboys’ upcoming season: “You’re able to take two 12-win seasons over into this one and build. It’s the first time in my career I can say I feel like consecutive seasons are building. Going back to 2021, we’ve been able to build. We built that… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 21, 2023

Prescott is no stranger to criticism. It comes with the territory when you’re the Cowboys quarterback. But the Cowboys’ 29-year-old quarterback is staying positive and realizes the Cowboys have a lot to build on after 24 regular season wins over the last two seasons.

“You’re able to take two 12-win seasons over into this one and build,” Prescott said on Dallas-Ft. Worth’s The Ticket. “It’s the first time in my career I can say I feel like consecutive seasons are building.”

What’s evaded the Cowboys is postseason success. However, Dallas appears primed for a run with one of the most talented rosters in the league, some additional experience in big spots and some new weapons for Prescott to work with.

“Going back to 2021, we’ve been able to build,” Prescott said. “We built that year, and we can build again. I think that’s the best real chance that you have of making it.

“You got to give it knocks. You’ve got to see what it feels like (being in big moments). Us having that now, you feel a lot more comfortable, you’re excited about the details, the changes that we’ve had on the offense and just the team. I’m looking forward to it with a lot of excitement.”

Dak Prescott Impressed With Brandin Cooks

The most significant addition the Cowboys made to their offense this offseason was Cooks. The well-traveled pass-catcher played the last three seasons with the Houston Texans, going over 1,000 yards in two of those campaigns. He missed four games last season but still notched 57 catches for 699 yards and three touchdowns.

Cooks has already made a good impression on Prescott, who was blown away by his speed.

“The moment that guy showed up, just watching him in workouts and how he carries himself from drill-to-drill, what he does pre-workout and post-workout to take care of his body to have that speed,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “When you throw it to him, it stands out, his speed is different from many others. He’s already been helping CeeDee, helping the young guys, playing cornerback to teach them the little nuances of route-running. It’s gonna be huge for me and huge for the room.”

Another shift will be the play-calling being in head coach Mike McCarthy’s hands. Prescott praised the shift during minicamp, dubbing it the “Texas-Coast” offense.