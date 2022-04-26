Randy Gregory Slams Jerry Jones After Cowboys Owner’s Free Agency Comments

Well, if Dallas Cowboys fans were hoping for any more drama from former defensive end Randy Gregory’s exit, they’re getting their fill.

Gregory was the epicenter of one of the NFL’s most enticing free agency stories earlier this offseason when he made a last-second decision to sign with the Denver Broncos. He initially agreed to terms with Dallas, and the team even announced that he had signed a deal.

Instead, Gregory signed for the same offer with Denver. So when Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke to the media on April 26 and claimed that Gregory’s market “got too high” for Dallas to sign him, the former player didn’t hesitate to respond.

Locked on Cowboys reporter Marcus Mosher exclaimed on Twitter that Dallas and Denver’s deals for Gregory were the same, which then prompted the new Broncos defensive end to respond.

“Hell hath no fury like a scorned….owner?” Gregory Tweeted. “Mans needs to let it go and go find his war daddy already.”

So, it’s evident that things haven’t exactly patched up. Jones questioned Gregory’s availability, which is somewhat valid, but it also makes sense that the defensive end would take offense at that.

Gregory’s Controversial Exit from Cowboys

When thinking about the Cowboys last decade or so, Gregory is one of the most recognizable names. Highly touted but with off-field concerns coming out of Nebraska, Gregory was selected by Dallas in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft.

Those concerns came to fruition in his NFL career, with Gregory missing the entirety of the 2017 and 2019 seasons due to violating the league’s substance abuse policy. In total, Gregory played 50 games and earned 16.5 sacks and forced eight fumbles for the Cowboys, PFR shows.

His 2021 season included six of those sacks and three forced fumbles, leading to Dallas wanting to re-sign him to a 5-year, $70 million deal. While the two sides initially agreed, a conflict over the language of the deal ended up causing Gregory’s side to back out and instead sign with the Broncos on the same day.

Signing or not signing Gregory was a point of debate over the offseason, but the manner in which the Cowboys were unable to bring back the defensive end will always be an unusual spot on Dallas’ 2022 offseason.

Jones Backs Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr.

Another interesting comment that the Cowboys owner made during his April 26 press conference was talking about how the money that would’ve gone to Gregory’s contract was then used to re-sign defensive end Dorance Armstrong and bring in former Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr.

“Jerry Jones on signing edge rushers Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler with the money they were going to spend on Randy Gregory: ‘I’d rather have the two than one,'” The Athletic reporter Jon Machota Tweeted. “Jones added that he thought Gregory’s availability was an issue during his time with the Cowboys.”

There’s some validity to Jones’ point about two-to-one, but it’s only worth it if Armstrong and Fowler produce. Fowler boasts an 11.5-sack season in 2019, but has had 7.5 sacks in 28 games since.

Meanwhile, Armstrong is coming off his best season yet, putting up five sacks in 2021. Over four seasons with the Cowboys, the Kansas product has 7.5 sacks per PFR.