Cowboys Add Ex-Bama Receiver After Placing Starting WR on IR: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are adding some depth at wide receiver by adding Robert Foster to their practice squad, per SportsTrust agency. The news comes as a response to Michael Gallup being placed on injured reserve, which will sideline the receiver for a minimum of three games. Gallup is projected to be sidelined with a calf strain for the next three to five weeks, per Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken.

Foster went undrafted in 2018 after four seasons at Alabama. The receiver signed with the Bills as a free agent and had his best season his rookie year in Buffalo. Foster notched 27 receptions for 541 yards and three touchdowns in 2018. The receiver played one more season in Buffalo before joining Washington in 2020. Foster played in just four games last season for Washington snagging two receptions and 37 yards.

Foster found himself stuck behind a number of talented receivers at Alabama, but the wideout managed to make an impression. During a December 2018 interview with The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn, Foster’s agent Ben Setas discussed how highly Nick Saban and the Alabama coaching staff viewed Foster.

“They couldn’t cover the guy,” Setas said. “I remember (Bears defensive back) Eddie Jackson saying, ‘I would rather cover Amari (Cooper) or somebody than Robert Foster.’ Coach Saban used to say it all the time in staff meetings: ‘I’ve never seen somebody hurt our defense on scout team like this guy has. We have to find a way to play this guy.’ You could see it in practice.”

Foster still faces a long path to seeing significant playing time in Dallas but has some upside as a low-risk signing. The player who is expected to see the biggest uptick in snaps with Gallup sidelined is Cedrick Wilson.

“With Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (calf) on IR for coming weeks, WR Cedrick Wilson to see largest uptick in work. OC Kellen Moore confident in Wilson. ‘He’s the utility guy. You saw him on Thursday night when he had to go in there, and I felt like we didn’t miss a beat.'”

Gallup Will be Sidelined for at Least the Next 3 Weeks After Being Placed on IR

After being placed on injured reserve, Gallup will miss at least the next three weeks based on NFL rules. It will be interesting to see if Foster will move up to the active roster while Gallup is absent.

The Cowboys are also dealing with a number of COVID-related issues and placed starting guard Zach Martin back on the active roster which points to him being able to play against the Chargers in Week 2. Martin was sidelined for the Cowboys’ opener against the Bucs after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The Cowboys have removed Zack Martin and backup Brandon Knight from the reserve/COVID-19 list, but added defensive end Randy Gregory to the list, putting him in question for the Chargers game,” ESPN’s Todd Archer tweeted. “WR Michael Gallup (calf) has been placed on IR will keep him out at least three games.”