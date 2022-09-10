Cowboys Make Quarterback Move Ahead of Showdown vs. Bucs

The Dallas Cowboys officially made Cooper Rush the backup quarterback as the team announced the veteran was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas also elevated kicker Brett Maher who will be the team’s starter at what has been an inconsistent position throughout training camp.

The Cowboys previously released Rush and Will Grier as the team finalized their 53-man roster. It was a bit of gamesmanship by the Dallas front office knowing Rush would not be subject to waivers.

The Cowboys were able to re-sign Rush and later Grier after the former West Virginia quarterback passed through waivers unclaimed. After making both quarterback moves, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear that Rush won the backup job behind Dak Prescott.

“Cooper will be our No. 2, and I think when you get out of here you’ll see how that all lines up, so,” McCarthy noted during an August 31, 2022 press conference.

Prescott Was Removed From the Final Injury Report vs. Bucs

Dak Prescott on the sore ankle: “I promise you I’m great,” he said, adding, “Just being very, very precautious. Switched shoes today, probably wasn’t the best idea. We’re good to go. Promise that.” — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 8, 2022

The decision to elevate Rush takes on particular significance given Prescott’s ankle scare earlier in the week. Prescott was previously listed on the injury report after aggravating his surgically repaired ankle, but the quarterback was quick to dismiss the situation, citing a decision to wear new cleats during practice as the reason for the irritation. The star quarterback was absent from the final injury report heading into the Sunday Night Football showdown against Tampa Bay.

“Honestly, I feel great, something may come up in the [injury] report but, as you know, that’s this league and if you don’t report a hangnail you’ll get suspended or they’ll get fined, excuse me,” Prescott told reporters on September 8. “But no, I feel great. I still feel the best that I’ve felt in a very, very long time. Not even comparable to where I was last year going into this game. So, honestly just excited, ready for Sunday to get here.”

Grier Will Remain on the Cowboys Practice Squad

Will Grier to Noah Brown. pic.twitter.com/AFMxIfqFFl — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 6, 2022

At times, Grier appeared to outplay Rush during preseason action, but the intriguing signal-caller failed to unseat the veteran for the QB2 job. Rush’s experience filling in for Prescott in the team’s win over the Vikings in 2021 was likely a major factor in McCarthy’s final decision on the quarterback depth chart. McCarthy praised Grier’s progression throughout training camp.

“I think Will’s made a step [forward] clearly,” McCarthy explained during an August 9 press conference. “I think Will’s done a really nice job with his reps. You could feel the command. I think coming in at the time that he came in [last season], the language barrier [of the offense] is always a challenge when you go into a new system like ours.

“[Grier] was there every day in the offseason, and I think you’re seeing it’s paid off. But I think it’s clear that he’s playing much quicker and he’s making plays. I do think he definitely has the type of playmaking ability, not only to make plays in a pocket, but definitely out of the pocket.”