Analyst’s Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Cowboys Dealing Star Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be mentioned as a trade-up candidate to potentially snag Florida tight end Kyle Pitts in the NFL Draft. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggests a trade proposal that is sure to have some Cowboys fans up in arms. Barnwell detailed a trade idea for every first-round draft pick in his latest mock draft.

The Cowboys swap picks with the Dolphins to move up to the No. 6 selection to snag Pitts. Barnwell has the Cowboys paying a premium by adding Amari Cooper, the No. 10 pick and their fourth-round selection in exchange for No. 6 and the Dolphins’ third-rounder. The move would open up the door for the Cowboys to keep Michael Gallup while moving on from Cooper’s contract.

“This could work for both sides,” Barnwell explained. “The Cowboys have a quarterback starting a contract worth $40 million per season, and given how much they’re spending elsewhere on their core, something has got to give. Cooper has a cap hit of $22 million in each of the final four years on his deal, and they notably didn’t restructure his deal when they created cap space this offseason. They would be on the hook for only $8 million in dead money as part of a Cooper trade. Michael Gallup is a pending free agent after this season, and the Cowboys could very well see themselves using Cooper’s money on two players.”

Cooper Has a $20 Million Salary in 2021

Cooper posted 92 receptions for 1,114 yards and five touchdowns last season. While the idea of adding Pitts is intriguing, this is an extremely high price for the Cowboys to pay to move up just four spots for a non-quarterback. Barnwell’s suggestion implies that Cooper has not been productive, but he was the team’s most consistent receiver in 2020. There is also a good chance Pitts is selected inside the top-five, making this hypothetical deal irrelevant.

Cooper did just sign a massive five-year, $100 million contract and will have a $20 million salary next season. It is admittedly a lot to pay a veteran receiver, especially with CeeDee Lamb looking so promising on a rookie deal.

Jones to Pitts: ‘What a Pair Up We Could Do With Ole Dak Prescott’

The Cowboys recently released footage of the team’s interview with Pitts, and Jerry Jones is clearly enamored with the idea of adding the tight end to an already potent offense.

“Boy, I’ll tell you what- I’m excited to have you come into this league,” Jones told Pitts. “And, man, what a pair up we could do with ole Dak Prescott and some of those guys that we’ve got out there with options to get you the ball. So, we can dream of visions of sugar plums around here.”

It would not be a surprise if the Cowboys snagged Pitts if he somehow fell to No. 10, but Dallas appears unlikely to give up draft capital to move up to select the tight end. Dallas’ biggest need is still on defense and there is a good chance they will have the opportunity to select the top cornerback in the draft at No. 10.