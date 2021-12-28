Cowboys Could be Poached as Multiple Coaches to Interview for Jobs

The Dallas Cowboys are in danger of losing both of their coordinators as Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn are already generating interest for NFL head coaching vacancies. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Jaguars have requested permission to interview Moore and Quinn for their head coaching opening.

“Jaguars have requested permission to interview both Cowboys coordinators, DC Dan Quinn and OC Kellen Moore for their HC job, per league sources,” Schefter detailed on Twitter on December 28.

While only one coordinator could secure the Jaguars gig, Moore and Quinn are expected to gain interest from other coaching openings as well. Last offseason, the NFL implemented a change that allows current coaches to be interviewed during the final two weeks of the regular season by teams that already have head coaching vacancies.

Other coaches that have been mentioned as likely interview candidates for the Jaguars include Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, ex-Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and interim head coach Darrell Bevell.

The Cowboys Are Expected to Allow Moore & Quinn to Take Interviews





All this means that the Cowboys assistants may be doing a bit of juggling as the regular season concludes. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has embraced the idea of members from his coaching staff being considered for head coaching jobs. It does not appear that the Cowboys will block any interview attempts involving their assistants.

“It says a lot about the staff and the players in the season and just how we’re doing things from a program standpoint,” McCarthy noted during his December 27 press conference. “But you know, at the end of the day, it’s about those individuals, too. I think you have to acknowledge the guys that may have the opportunity, and it’s definitely well-deserving and they’re ready.

“So, you embrace that, but I think these are hard jobs to get and when you see someone put themselves in position, you appreciate that because obviously you know, we as a football team and in our operation, definitely benefit from that.”

Quinn: ‘I Wasn’t Coming Here to Look [at] What My Next Job Would be’





Play



Moore interviewed with the Eagles last offseason but ultimately did not land the job. Fans can expect the Cowboys offensive coordinator to be a popular candidate as the NFL coaching carousel heats up.

“A six-year NFL backup QB who dove right into coaching as Dallas’ QB coach in 2018, Moore is highly regarded for his football IQ and creativity,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero detailed on November 17. “He has already had one head-coaching interview, with the Eagles in January. Like many really young coaches, Moore has a lot to learn in terms of the whole picture of running a program. He would need a good plan for his staff and to surround himself with experienced people. But the tools are there.”

After being fired as the Falcons head coach last October, Quinn admitted he will be selective about his next opportunity which could be a good sign for the Cowboys potentially keeping their defensive coordinator for 2022.

“I wasn’t coming here to look [at] what my next job would be,” Quinn said, per DallasCowboys.com. “I wanted to come in here and have a blast and hopefully kick ass and make an impact.”