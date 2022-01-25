Cowboys Get Answer on OC Kellen Moore’s Future Amid Rumors: Report

All signs are pointing to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore being back with the Dallas Cowboys for another season. Moore has conducted multiple interviews for head coaching vacancies across the NFL, but it looks like the Cowboys assistant will not be getting an offer for the second straight offseason.

Despite interviews with the Jaguars, Dolphins, Vikings and Broncos, Moore will not land any of these openings, per Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

“Moore has interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, and Jacksonville Jaguars,” Wilson detailed on January 25. “However, Moore is not expected to land a new job in this hiring cycle, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

“Moore presented well in interviews. But at least one hiring committee came away wondering if he has the commanding personality and leadership style to stand in front of an entire team and grab players’ attention. What this means for the Cowboys going forward is this: Moore will be back with the Cowboys in 2022.”

Quinn May Have His Pick of Head Coaching Jobs

Dan Quinn is almost certainly leaving the #DallasCowboys but should fans actually be upset about that? Our buddy, Sideline Mike, called in from Atlanta with some receipts:#NFL #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/JiOVCNnFC3 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 20, 2022

This is good news for Dallas given the Cowboys are expected to lose defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to one of the head coaching vacancies. Quinn turned around the Cowboys defense in 2021 and has resurrected his career after a disappointing ending in Atlanta.

The Athletic’s Adam Jahns and Kevin Fishbain reported that Quinn is a finalist for the Bears head coaching opening. According to 9News’ Mike Klis, Quinn is set to have a second interview with the Broncos, the team that has been linked to the Cowboys assistant the most.

The rival Giants have also expressed interest in Quinn and all this is pointing to the Cowboys being in the market for a new defensive coordinator sooner rather than later.

Moore’s future in Dallas is dependent on owner Jerry Jones not making any abrupt changes to the coaching staff. Even if Jones does make changes, Moore is believed to be one of the Cowboys favorite coaches. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora previously reported that the Cowboys could consider swapping Mike McCarthy for Moore, a move than now appears unlikely with no other team threatening to steal the coordinator away.

“Jones has long been a huge proponent of Moore’s and believed early on in the young coach’s ability to mold an offense, work with quarterbacks and call plays,” La Canfora noted on January 17. “Dak Prescott has done his best work with Moore in charge and Jones is very comfortable with the coordinator’s demeanor and progress, viewing him internally as a future head coach as well. Losing Moore would be viewed by the Jones family as a significant departure, and although McCarthy has won a Lombardi Trophy, he took the job knowing Jones wanted to keep Moore as coordinator.”

Jones Hinted at Potential Coaching Changes in Dallas

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore on this Cedrick Wilson pass to CeeDee Lamb: “I’m not gonna lie, that wasn’t the exact design of the play. It turned into a scramble drill. He threw a ball on the sideline that was a really impressive throw for (an NFL QB).”pic.twitter.com/10xhyusPSl — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 2, 2021

All this comes days after a seething Jones admitted he had not made a final decision on the fate of the current Cowboys coaching staff. During a January 21 interview with Dallas’ 105.3 the Fan, Jones emphasized that he had “a lot to think about regarding these coaches.”

“Well, I haven’t completed my overall evaluation, and I don’t have any idea when I will complete my overall evaluation, but there are a lot of moving parts here,” Jones explained. “As you know, we have 29 coaches. It’s not uncommon at all for coaching members of coaching staff to come and go. This is par for the course, that’s the NFL today.

“As a matter of fact, we have rules in place that, whether you’re ready to consider that at a position or not, somebody else under certain circumstances can call and interview your coach. Don’t necessarily agree with that, but that’s what I’ve signed on for, and so this is not uncommon.

“And so, I won’t be getting to any statements about evaluations or statements about actions relative to those evaluations. I won’t be getting to that for probably several weeks.”