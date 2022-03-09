Cowboys Bracing to Lose Another Key Receiver: Report

Amari Cooper may not be the only Dallas Cowboys receiver on his way out of Big D. The Cowboys are expecting to be “priced out” of re-signing wideout Cedrick Wilson in free agency, per Fort-Worth Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill.

“The Cowboys believe they will be priced out of the Cedrick Wilson market,” Hill tweeted on March 8. “They are hoping not but it doesn’t look good.”

Wilson is not as big of a name as Cooper, but the receiver played a crucial role in the Cowboys offense during 2021. The receiver had 45 receptions for 602 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games, which included four starts. Wilson was relied upon, at times, to start in place of an injured Michael Gallup.

Wilson Is Projected to Land a $12 Million Contract in Free Agency

Pro Football Focus has Wilson as the No. 16 ranked free agent receiver and the No. 103 overall available player this offseason. Wilson is projected to land a two-year, $12.5 million with $9 million in guaranteed money. Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins reported that the Cowboys are still interested in adding Wilson.

“Cowboys have interest in re-signing WR Cedrick Wilson, source said, but want to see what the FA market presents to him,” Watkins detailed on Twitter on March 8.

The Cowboys Are Expected to Bring Back Gallup & Brown

It is not all bad news for the Cowboys as the team has already agreed to terms with Noah Brown. The Cowboys announced that Brown signed a one-year contract extension which means he could see increased snaps if Dallas ultimately loses both Cooper and Wilson.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Cowboys are “confident” they are close to re-signing Gallup.

“From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: The Cowboys are confident in WR Michael Gallup’s medicals after his torn ACL and that’s why they’re working to close out a long-term deal that would pay Gallup over $10 million per season,” Garafolo tweeted on March 7.

Gallup on Cooper: ‘I Don’t Really See Him Going Anywhere’

As for Cooper, Gallup admitted during an exclusive February 9 interview with Heavy that he has a hard time picturing the Cowboys without the star wideout.

“Since I’ve been a part of the Cowboys, I can’t [imagine Dallas without Cooper],” Gallup told Heavy on February 9. “He’s a phenomenal player, he helps all the young kids. He helped me when I came in. He’s always helping CeeDee [Lamb] out, so. He’s the leader in that group. So, I don’t really see him going anywhere anytime soon.”

Despite Cooper already being under contract, the Cowboys appear to view their roster options as keeping the four-time Pro Bowler or re-signing Gallup. All signs point to the Cowboys choosing to retain Gallup while parting ways with Cooper.

“Part of the plan here, I’m told from a league source, is buttoning up a long term deal for Michael Gallup,” Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson detailed on Twitter on March 4. “Cowboys felt it was an either/or and are making Gallup the priority.”