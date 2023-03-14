‘Significant’ Cowboys Starting Playmaker Bolts in Free Agency: Report

The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in the market for a new third wide receiver as Noah Brown has agreed to terms with the Houston Texans, per KPRC Houston’s Aaron Wilson. Brown marks the second significant departure for the Cowboys in free agency with guard Connor McGovern committed to join the Bills.

“Texans agree to sign Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown to a one-year deal, per a league source @KPRC2,” Wilson tweeted on March 14, 2023. “He’s 6-foot-2, 225 pounds and caught 43 passes for 555 yards and three touchdowns.”

Brown had signed two straight one-year deals with the Cowboys and his most recent Dallas contract gave the wideout a $1.1 million salary. The veteran receiver had a career high 43 receptions for 555 yards and three touchdowns during 16 appearances (including 13 starts) in 2022.

“Noah Brown made a significant contribution last season, finishing third among the team’s receivers with 43 catches for 555 yards and 3 TDs,” ESPN’s Ed Werder tweeted on March 14.

The Cowboys May Have Competition From the Jets to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

The news of Brown’s departure comes as the Cowboys are already looking to bolster their offensive attack. If Dallas is hoping to add Odell Beckham Jr., it appears as though the team has plenty of competition. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Beckham is one of the players on Aaron Rodgers’ wish list that the star quarterback gave the Jets as the franchise attempts to orchestrate a trade with the Packers for the QB.

“Aaron Rodgers has provided the NY Jets with a wish-list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire, per sources,” Russini detailed on March 14. “It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and….Odell Beckham Jr.”

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that Beckham is seeking a $20 million annual salary, which would be well above Dallas’ budget. It is also hard to imagine Beckham landing this sort of lucrative deal given the receiver did not play a snap in 2022 and has a significant injury history.

“At one point during the 2022 season, a report emerged that free-agent receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. wants $20 million per year,” Florio detailed on March 11. “We’re told that Beckham still has that number in mind.”

“It’s hard to imagine it happening, without Beckham proving that he can play at a high level. He was indeed playing at a high level in the 2021 postseason, but he suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI.”

Could the Texans & Cowboys Swap Receivers Given the Brandin Cooks Trade Rumors?

It will be worth watching to see if Brown trades places with Texans star receiver Brandin Cooks. The Cowboys have been open about their pursuit of Cooks prior to last season’s trade deadline, but his two-year, $39.7 million contract proved to be a dealbreaker. Cooks remains a name to watch in potential trade talks if the Cowboys strike out in free agency.

“It also takes two to tango when it comes to the trade deadline,” Cowboys Vice President of player personnel Will McClay explained during the January 23 edition of 105.3 The Fan’s “Cowboys Hour.” “If I want something, but you want more than I’m willing to give for it, it’s not going to work. And we tried to do certain things. There was an opportunity in this trade period, [we] talked about a receiver from Houston. They wanted way more than you wanted to give for him and he was making a whole lot more money than we wanted to pay.”